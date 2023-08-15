VELOX Media, ROI-Focused Digital Marketing Agency Makes the Inc. 5000 List for 5th Straight Year

For five straight years, we've made the Inc. 5000 list, and that's all thanks to our hard-working team. This achievement shows what we're made of and the continued success in our industry as one of the leading digital marketing agencies." Tweet this

Through high-touch collaboration, peerless content creation, strategic syndication, and judicious link building, VELOX works to push client campaign keywords into the top three rankings on SERPs.

For VELOX, growth is more than a goal—it's an attitude, which is why the company has now been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing U.S. companies for the fifth consecutive year.

VELOX is ranked #3978 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list. VELOX ranked 12th among Boise-based companies, 17th in Idaho, and 371st in the Advertising & Marketing category. Previous years' lists included VELOX at #2,836 in 2022, #1,387 in 2021, #2,630 in 2020, and #181 in 2019.

By making the Inc. 5000 list for a fifth year, VELOX has achieved Honor Roll status. Fewer than 10% of the businesses recognized on the Inc. 5000 list qualify for his esteemed accolade.

"For five straight years, we've made the Inc. 5000 list, and that's all thanks to our hard-working team," said VELOX CEO, Joe Rowett. "Despite tough market ups and downs, we've stayed strong and adaptable."

The acknowledgment comes on the heels of a record-breaking 2022 for VELOX, during which the culture of innovation helped the agency top $10.5 million in annual revenue for the first time since its founding in 2007.

"This achievement shows what we're made of and the continued success in our industry as one of the leading digital marketing agencies," Rowett added.

Being named to the Inc. 5000 list isn't the only indicator of VELOX's continued push forward.

In addition to making this year's Inc. 5000 list, VELOX was again recognized as a Google Premier Partner in 2023. This award acknowledges the top 3% of Google Partners worldwide based on four factors: year-over-year client growth, client retention, product diversification, and annual ad spend on the Google Marketing Platform.

The agency continues to grow, adding new clients every month to a roster that has included brands like Reebok, Magliner, KitchenAid, and bareMinerals, among other industry leaders. VELOX is also further developing its proprietary advanced revenue modeling and revenue contribution tools, which can accurately forecast expected gains and growth for prospective clients.

About VELOX Media

As an ROI-focused digital marketing agency, VELOX drives sustained search engine dominance for enterprise brands through business intelligence, high-touch services, and the latest technology. With the game-changing New Revenue Model, VELOX forecasts revenue capture for any given search term on Google and calculates revenue contribution using proven methodologies. From health and wellness to fashion, beauty and skincare, B2B, and much more, the digital strategists at VELOX drive revenue-oriented growth for brands across a broad range of industries. The SEO, marketing, technology, and content specialists at VELOX do more than build tactics—they execute and achieve through accountability, transparency, and respect, treating individual brands as if they were their own. This culture is also why VELOX is recognized as one of the best places to work in Idaho.

