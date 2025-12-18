Veltris Partners with Vectra AI to Provide Proactive, AI-Driven Threat Detection and Response

Veltris announced a strategic partnership with Vectra AI to deliver AI-driven threat detection and response across network, identity, and cloud environments.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veltris, an AI-first digital product engineering partner, announced a strategic partnership with Vectra AI, the cybersecurity AI company that protects modern networks from modern attacks. The collaboration enhances Veltris's Managed Security Services with Vectra AI's attack-signal intelligence, enabling enterprises to detect, investigate, and respond to hybrid threats across network, identity, and cloud ecosystems.

By combining Veltris's Vertical AI and digital engineering expertise with Vectra AI's patented AI detection capabilities, clients gain a unified defense strategy that enables them to anticipate, prioritize, and neutralize threats across business environments. This partnership enables embedding security and cyber resilience into core micro-industry workflows and secure modernization to accelerate AI readiness as customers scale in an increasingly complex cyber landscape.

With the Vectra AI Platform embedded into Veltris's security operations, organizations benefit from end-to-end protection for their most critical environments:

Network & Infrastructure: Advanced detection for cloud, data center, and enterprise networks (NDR).

User Identity: Real-time threat detection for Microsoft Entra ID (IDR).

Cloud Applications: Comprehensive security for SaaS platforms like Microsoft 365 (CDR).

"By partnering with Vectra AI, we are strengthening our promise to empower clients to build, modernize and run secure, digital AI-powered platforms. Together, we bring the AI-driven visibility and cyber threat response that enterprises need to stay resilient as they scale," said Hiral Chandrana, CEO & Board Member, Veltris

Vectra AI CEO & Founder, Hitesh Sheth said, "Today's attackers are faster, stealthier, and more persistent than ever — and traditional defenses simply can't keep up. True resilience now means being ready for the inevitable — when an attacker slips past preventive measures. By combining Veltris's managed industry-specific expertise with Vectra AI's AI-driven detection and response, we're empowering security teams to identify and stop active threats before they become breaches."

Together, Veltris and Vectra AI help enterprises strengthen their security posture as they modernize platforms and scale AI adoption.

About Veltris

Veltris is an AI-first Digital Product Engineering Services partner that delivers next-generation technology and micro-industry solutions across healthcare, communications & tech, manufacturing, and financial sectors.

Through its Build - Modernize - Monetize framework and connected Vertical AI solutions, Veltris helps clients accelerate product development, modernize legacy platforms, and unlock new revenue streams. Veltris brings domain-rich talent, AI-first architectures, and agile delivery models to power transformation for enterprises and private equity portfolio companies.

For more information, visit www.veltris.com or contact [email protected].

About Vectra AI

Vectra AI is the cybersecurity AI company that protects modern networks from modern attacks. The Vectra AI Platform delivers AI-driven Network Detection and Response (NDR) to surface and stop threats across the data center, campus, remote work, identity, cloud, and OT environments. In the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Detection and Response, Vectra AI was named a Leader and positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision. With 35 patents in AI security and the most vendor references in MITRE D3FEND, organizations worldwide rely on Vectra AI to see and stop attacks their other tools can't. For more information, visit www.vectra.ai.

