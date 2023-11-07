Velvetech Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups and companies across all business functions and empower growth

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Business Media announced the second annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting businesses and entrepreneurs, and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 389 firms in digital product development, software engineering, application development, marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, as well as other areas of business.

All 389 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of businesses and startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, software development, infrastructure, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

Yuri Yushkov, the CEO of Velvetech, notes, "We are deeply honored to be recognized as a Power Partner Award recipient by Inc. At Velvetech, we're dedicated to driving innovation and growth by providing cutting-edge technology solutions. This commitment allows us to help our clients achieve their Digital Product Development strategic goals and address business needs with outstanding results. The accolade from Inc. further motivates our team to continue delivering excellence and driving transformative change through technology expertise."

For many companies, Velvetech has become a one-stop software development partner that helps address any of their IT initiatives and accelerate the delivery of tech solutions. With full-service software development teams and a tailored approach to each client, the company builds long-term partnerships. It seamlessly integrates with a client's in-house team and operates as a technology partner.

The list of notable clients includes Insureon, Supervest, MedAdept, CargoData, DinamicOil, and many others, spanning various industries.

Velvetech's expertise covers fields like UI/UX design, SaaS platform development, IoT, hardware design, industrial automation, data engineering, Generative AI & ML, and more. Their ability to think outside the box supports innovative product ideas and fosters business exposure. The blend of services and commitment to excellence positions Velvetech as an exceptional business partner.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Velvetech LLC

Velvetech LLC is an award-winning custom software development and technology consulting company out of Chicago, IL that facilitates innovation and growth in the mid-size market. The company's core services include UI/UX design, SaaS and enterprise software development, systems integration, embedded programming, business communications technology consulting, provision of intelligent AI/ML-enabled call centers, web and mobile apps. Relying on our thought leadership and technology expertise, our client partners get solutions that reduce software product development costs, enable rapid implementation of their development strategies, and lead to superior business results. For more information, please visit www.velvetech.com.

