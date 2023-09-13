Vena Introduces Cutting-Edge Cases for iPhone 15 Series and AirPods Pro 2

"We're thrilled about the transformative rebranding of vCommutePro into the remarkable vCommuteX. Just as the iPhone continually evolves with cutting-edge features, our commitment remains unwavering to evolve our cases in lockstep," said Feon Tan, CEO of Vena. Tweet this

vCommuteX - The Perfect Wallet Case for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max (MSRP $59.99)

Newly rebranded vCommuteX (formerly vCommutePro)

Patent-pending removable wallet design with hidden card slot

Removable MagSafe wallet for added utility

Military-grade drop protection with CornerGuard® Technology

Compatible with MagSafe accessories

Available online for pre-order for the iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

vArmor Protective Case for iPhone 15 Series - Maximum Protection, Maximum Toughness (MSRP $49.99)

Rugged and durable holster case

Detachable belt clip swivel holster

Exceeds Military-grade drop protection with CornerGuard® Technology

Precise craftsmanship with easy access to all ports and buttons

Compatible with wireless charging, MagSafe, and Apple Pay

Available online for pre-order for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

vCommute Wallet Case for iPhone 15 Series - 'The One that Gets It All Done' (MSRP $49.99)

Patented wallet case design with hidden card holder slot

Multi-angle magnetic-lock stand for hands-free viewing

Exceeds Military-grade drop protection with CornerGuard® Technology

Precise craftsmanship with magnetic car phone mount compatibility

Works with Apple Pay

Available online for pre-order for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

vArmor AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Case - Advanced Protection for Your AirPods Pro 2 (MSRP $29.99)

Specifically designed for AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Rugged and tough design to safeguard against drops and impacts

Convenient carabiner for easy attachment

Precise cutouts for easy access to ports and functions

Available now on Vena and Amazon

"We're thrilled about the transformative rebranding of vCommutePro into the remarkable vCommuteX. Just as the iPhone continually evolves with cutting-edge features, our commitment remains unwavering to evolve our cases in lockstep," said Feon Tan, CEO of Vena. "At Vena, we are dedicated to crafting each case with paramount attention to user ease and functionality, ensuring our products adapt seamlessly to the ever-evolving world of innovation."

Vena offers a wide range of cases and accessories for existing Apple and Android devices and has recently expanded its lineup of accessories to include more cases for AirPods and AirTag as well as Screen Protectors. Vena's products come with a limited lifetime warranty, 24/7 free customer support, and free standard shipping to the United States, U.K. and Canada. For more information on Vena's products and accessories, visit venaproducts.com or follow updates on Twitter, Facebook and https://w ww.instagram.com/venaproducts/ [Instagram __title__ Instagram].

About Vena Products

Vena, founded and headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., is dedicated to helping you protect and style your latest devices with our innovative designs. We carefully select and design our products to bring life to your device while maintaining a classy, minimalist, and chic appearance. Our customers are our inspiration. Your lifestyle inspires us to create innovative products to suit all walks of life. At Vena, it's not about us; it's about you. For more information visit venaproducts.com.

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Mercier, Vena, 2184094940, [email protected], https://venaproducts.com/

SOURCE Vena