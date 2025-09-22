Vendavo Launches Vendavo AI to Unlock Profits and Drive Smarter Growth

Purpose-built AI that helps enterprises stop leaving money on the table

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Complexity has long been the enemy of profitability in manufacturing and distribution. With today's launch of Vendavo AI, Vendavo delivers embedded intelligence that transforms pricing, quoting, and rebates into confident, profitable decisions—helping enterprises finally stop leaving money on the table.

"Disconnected tools and outdated workflows erode profitability, and the damage is often discovered too late," said Eric Carrasquilla, CEO of Vendavo. "With Vendavo AI, we've embedded trusted, industry-specific intelligence across every step of pricing, quoting, and rebates. This isn't another bolt-on tool—it's real-time guidance in the flow of work. And it's a critical step toward our vision of the Vendavo Commercial Operating System, where manufacturers and distributors can unify Pricing, Quoting, and Incentives on one platform to see their way to smarter growth."

Early results are already clear: Vendavo AI pilot customers are seeing a 20% improvement in productivity, resulting in at least a 33% margin improvement over traditional approaches.

Why AI Is Fueling Smarter, More Profitable Growth

Margin erosion is one of the most persistent threats to manufacturers and distributors. Every missed quote, rebate miscalculation, or pricing exception represents money left on the table—and in many cases, leaders don't discover the damage until it's too late.

Relying on spreadsheets, disconnected systems, and outdated workflows makes it impossible to keep pace with today's volatile markets. Slow approvals put deals at risk, manual errors undermine customer trust, and hidden leaks across thousands of SKUs can quietly drain millions in profit.

By embedding AI directly into Pricing, Quoting, and Incentives, Vendavo AI gives enterprises the visibility and intelligence to act in real time—stopping profit leaks before they happen, accelerating decisions from weeks to hours, and ensuring that every commercial action contributes to growth.

What Makes Vendavo AI Different

Vendavo AI is purpose-built for complex B2B environments. Unlike bolt-on copilots or generic AI, it delivers explainable intelligence where decisions happen:

Purpose-Built Agents – Four AI agents embedded directly into workflows:

AI Price Manager – Detects margin leakage, adjusts policies, and measures performance

AI Price Optimizer – Simulates and optimizes prices, including new product launches

AI Deal Desk – Guides approvals, pricing, and cross-sell/upsell recommendations

AI Incentives Optimizer – Improves rebate planning and ROI with proactive modeling

Industry-Tailored Intelligence – More than just data. Vendavo AI combines vertical-tuned LLMs, quick-start playbooks, and preconfigured workflows. Generic AI rarely gets adopted in manufacturing and distribution; tailored intelligence builds trust and speeds time-to-value.

Unified Platform – Pricing, Quoting, and Incentives brought together in one execution layer. Siloed tools slow decisions and introduce risk. A unified platform ensures consistency, accelerates approvals, and enables scale.

More than 200 global leaders—including Volvo, 3M, and Ferguson—already rely on Vendavo to protect margins and grow smarter.

About Vendavo

Vendavo is the Commercial Operating System for profitable growth. We unify Pricing, Quoting, and Incentives on a single platform with Vendavo AI, the embedded intelligence layer purpose-built for complex B2B environments. Trusted by global leaders like Dell, Corning, and Medtronic, Vendavo helps enterprises protect margins, accelerate revenue, and outpace change. Headquartered in Denver with offices in the Czech Republic, India, and Sweden, Vendavo enables companies worldwide to see their way to smarter, more profitable growth. For more information, visit www.vendavo.com

