Vende Digital Partners with Jasper to Advance B2B Marketing with AI

Strategic alliance brings together B2B marketing expertise and AI-powered copywriting.

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vende Digital, a B2B digital marketing agency, announced a strategic partnership with Jasper, an AI copilot for marketing teams. This collaboration aims to help B2B companies transform their marketing through AI tools.

The partnership connects Vende Digital's decades of B2B marketing experience with Jasper's innovative technology. Vende Digital specializes in creating ROI-driven marketing strategies for B2B companies, while Jasper's platform generates high-quality, customized marketing copy.

"We're incredibly thrilled to have Vende Digital join Jasper as a certified Solutions Partner," said Al Biedrzycki, Director of Jasper's Solutions Partner Program. "Their expertise and years of industry experience will help us bring even more value to our customers through their unique blend of AI-powered service offerings."

"Our partnership with Jasper isn't just about leveraging their top-tier AI platform; it's about reinventing how businesses approach marketing," said Paul Slack, CEO of Vende Digital. "Jasper's AI platform is purpose-built for business. Features like brand voice customization to match our clients' tone and style and collaborative team workflows will allow us to help clients take their B2B marketing to the next level."

The partnership will give Vende Digital's customers access to enhanced content creation and optimization through Jasper's platform. This will enable more effective, scalable marketing that drives higher-quality leads.

About Vende Digital

Vende Digital is a digital marketing agency specializing in B2B demand generation. For over 20 years, Vende Digital has helped B2B companies build their sales pipelines by crafting targeted online marketing strategies.

About Jasper

Founded in 2021, Jasper is an AI copilot for marketing teams that want better outcomes in addition to faster outputs. Jasper securely trains on your brand and strategy, accelerates content and campaign production, and helps marketers measure and optimize for performance all as part of an end-to-end copilot. Jasper has been recognized as "one of America's fastest-growing private companies" by Inc. 5000 and was one of the fastest companies to reach 100M+ users. Customers include Sports Illustrated, Anthropologie, SentinelONE, Transcend.io and more. Learn more at jasper.ai.

Media Contact:

Paul Slack

CEO

[email protected]

(800) 515-0349

vendedigital.com

Media Contact

Paul Slack, Vende Digital, 1 9728168548, [email protected], VendeDigital.com

SOURCE Vende Digital