Vendori Launches Deal Rooms, Killing the Static Quote for Good

"With Deal Rooms, we're giving SaaS sales teams a modern, interactive buyer experience that legacy CPQ tools just can't deliver. It's faster, more transparent, and designed for how high-velocity teams actually operate." Post this

"This isn't just a new feature. It's a new way to sell," said Ethan Garonzik, CEO and Founder of Vendori. "With Deal Rooms, we're giving SaaS sales teams a modern, interactive buyer experience that legacy CPQ tools just can't deliver. It's faster, more transparent, and designed for how high-velocity teams actually operate."

Why It Matters: The Future of B2B Sales Is Collaborative

Today's SaaS deals are complex, involve multiple stakeholders, and move fast. Buyers expect real-time access to pricing, flexibility, and clear communication. Legacy CPQs weren't built for that.

Vendori's Deal Rooms meet the moment—giving reps and buyers a shared space to move deals forward without friction or confusion.

"We designed Deal Rooms to reflect how selling actually happens—collaborative, multi-threaded, and fast-moving," said Will Price, CTO of Vendori. "This isn't just a UI update—it's a fundamental upgrade in how quotes are created, shared, and closed."

What You Can Do with Deal Rooms

Add multiple quotes to new or existing Deal Rooms

Control quote visibility per buyer or contact

Auto-sync or manually manage participants (buyers and internal deal teams)

Track every action with full activity history

Keep deals moving—Deal Rooms remain open until a quote is transacted

Don't Just Quote—Close Deals Faster.

Your buyers don't want another PDF. They want clarity, speed, and transparency. Deal Rooms deliver all three—and the teams using them are closing faster, collaborating smarter, and staying ahead of the competition.

👉 See how it works in under 30 minutes. Book your personalized demo now.

About Vendori

Vendori is the only truly no-code Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) platform designed to empower businesses to drive efficiency, accelerate deal velocity, and maximize revenue potential. Purpose-built for SaaS and technology companies, Vendori simplifies the complexities of pricing and quoting with a completely no-code architecture, eliminating the need for IT support. By enabling teams to dynamically adapt workflows, pricing rules, and configurations in real-time, Vendori helps businesses close deals faster, reduce manual errors, and scale effortlessly.

Media Contact

Ethan Garonzik, Vendori, 1 917-836-0281, [email protected], www.vendori.com

SOURCE Vendori