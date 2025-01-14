Vendori Launches Enhanced No-Code CPQ Platform for Businesses

When we launched Vendori, I saw a gap in the market for a solution that didn't require technical expertise or months of implementation. Post this

Fully customizable quote templates

Seamless "one-click" integrations with CRMs, ERPs, and other SaaS applications

Complex product catalog and pricing model management

"Drag-and-drop" automations to manage pricing rules, discounts, and more

Vendori's no-code architecture continues to be the defining characteristic that separates it from other CPQ platforms. By eliminating the need for IT involvement, operations leaders and sales teams can make instant updates to workflows, pricing rules, and configurations—maximizing agility and reducing inefficiencies.

"Our mission with Vendori has always been to give businesses a simpler, smarter way to manage complex pricing and quoting," said Ethan Garonzik, CEO and Founder of Vendori. "When we launched Vendori, I saw a gap in the market for a solution that didn't require technical expertise or months of implementation. With this latest release, we're doubling down on the value of no-code for CROs, operations leaders, and sales teams who need to get better deals done faster and drive additional revenue without increasing headcount."

Vendori's enhancements are designed with revenue operations at the forefront, ensuring businesses can focus on closing the right deals while maintaining efficiency.

Why No-Code Matters

Traditional CPQ platforms often require extensive IT support, slowing down updates and hindering agility. Vendori's no-code approach empowers businesses to stay ahead in competitive markets by:

Reducing time-to-quote: Teams can generate accurate quotes in minutes, not hours.

Eliminating manual errors: Automation ensures accuracy in pricing and configuration.

Improving scalability: As business needs evolve, Vendori adapts instantly, supporting seamless growth.

To learn more about Vendori's enhanced CPQ platform or to schedule a demo, visit www.vendori.com.

About Vendori

Vendori is the only truly no-code Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) platform designed to empower businesses to drive efficiency, accelerate deal velocity, and maximize revenue potential. Purpose-built for SaaS and technology companies, Vendori simplifies the complexities of pricing and quoting with a completely no-code architecture, eliminating the need for IT support. By enabling teams to dynamically adapt workflows, pricing rules, and configurations in real-time, Vendori helps businesses close deals faster, reduce manual errors, and scale effortlessly.

