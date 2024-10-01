VendorInfo Launches International Bank Account Verification as Part of Its Self-Service Supplier Portal

"International bank account verification is crucial for organizations operating globally," said VendorInfo CEO Phil Binkow. "By providing a secure, automated verification process, we help organizations reduce the risk of fraud while ensuring payments are delivered to legitimate suppliers." Post this

VendorInfo's new international bank account verification solution addresses this challenge by enabling accounts payable departments to ensure the authenticity of suppliers' bank details before payments are processed. The verification process is simple and secure. Buyers send an invitation to suppliers. Suppliers register through the VendorInfo portal and input their bank account details after which bank account ownership is verified.

"International bank account verification is crucial for organizations operating globally," said VendorInfo CEO Phil Binkow. "By providing a secure, automated verification process, we help organizations reduce the risk of fraud while ensuring payments are delivered to legitimate suppliers."

Ensuring that bank account details are accurate and legitimate protects businesses from falling victim to payment fraud, safeguarding financial assets. Secure and timely payments strengthen trust and supplier collaboration. Automating the verification process also reduces manual intervention, speeds up payment cycles, and frees up accounts payable staff to focus on fulfilling, higher-value tasks.

In some regions, compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) regulations requires verifying the identity of beneficiaries, making account verification essential.

VendorInfo's international bank account verification feature is now available within its self-service supplier portal. For more information on the VendorInfo portal, visit www.vendorinfo.com.

About VendorInfo

VendorInfo provides online self-service portals that allow organizations to automate supplier onboarding and vendor information management, streamline and standardize procedures and reduce risk. VendorInfo's comprehensive solutions simplify the collection of vendor documents and data, verify and validate key supplier information, and ensure secure transactions for buyers and suppliers.

Media Contact

Patti Wysocki, VendorInfo, 1 757-564-1930, [email protected], www.vendorinfo.com

SOURCE VendorInfo