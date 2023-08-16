VendorPM Wins "Commercial Property Management Platform Of The Year" - PropTech Breakthrough Awards

We set out to lead the charge in modernizing critical, yet often overlooked aspects of property management, bringing efficiency, transparency, and cost savings to our customers - Emiel Bril, Founder and CEO, VendorPM Tweet this

The Vendor Management software takes the guesswork out of the approval and onboarding process by verifying all necessary credentials such as Certificates of Insurance, Workers Compensation, Health & Safety, and Terms & Conditions. The system also provides real-time status updates and reports, enabling property management firms to operate on autopilot.

The Vendor Compliance software provides a centralized and streamlined approach to managing compliance requirements. The company ensures that through their compliance systems all vendors meet needed compliance statuses when bidding on RFQ/P's and offers real-time compliance status updates on all vendors.

Lastly, the Vendor Procurement software enables property managers to receive at least three bids, on time, every time, from over 40,000+ vetted vendors. The platform also serves as a central system-of-record, reducing time, cost, and risk associated with procurement processes.

"Thank you so much to PropTech Breakthrough for this recognition. We set out to lead the charge in modernizing critical, yet often overlooked aspects of property management, bringing efficiency, transparency, and cost savings to our customers," said Emiel Bril, Founder and CEO, VendorPM. "Our aim is to create a vibrant marketplace that connects thousands of buildings and vendors, in order to foster better communication, collaboration, and transparency. In doing so, we're contributing to the broader transformation of the industry while helping our customers to achieve their goals."

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,700 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"VendorPM is redefining the vendor management, compliance and procurement process for the property management industry. Congratulations on winning 'Commercial Property Management Platform Of The Year!' The industry has long been reliant on manual and inefficient processes and VendorPM is revolutionizing that," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "Each component is designed to address specific pain points within the property management industry. By offering a unique and comprehensive vendor management and procurement solution, addressing these pain points within a single log-in, property managers can streamline their workflows, enhance efficiency, and significantly reduce costs."

Our mission is to modernize the way building managers & vendors work together through vendor management, compliance, & procurement software built specifically for the commercial real estate industry. Through the adoption of our software in key markets, we have also developed a vendor marketplace that connects over 6,000 buildings & 40,000 vendors. Property managers use VendorPM to onboard, approve & procure their approved vendors while sourcing new vendors from a growing marketplace to ensure they are consistently delivering 3+ bids on behalf of their clients, boards & councils, while enhancing management, compliance and procurement processes.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit PropTechBreakthrough.com.

