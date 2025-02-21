Vendux Launches Vendux Connect™ - A Direct Line to Sales & Commercial Expertise

Vendux has announced the launch of Vendux Connect™, designed to help businesses address complex sales challenges through expert consultations, offering guidance without the need for long-term consulting engagements. With the launch of Vendux Connect™, the company expands its offering, providing businesses with on-demand access to industry-leading sales expertise.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vendux, the leading provider of fractional sales leadership, has announced the launch of Vendux Connect™, a new service designed to provide businesses with direct, on-demand access to the company's curated network of experienced sales and commercial leaders, with a starting point of 60-minute one-to-one confidential conversations.
Vendux Connect™ is designed to help businesses address complex sales challenges through expert consultations, offering guidance without the need for long-term consulting engagements. The service will allow companies to schedule consultations with sales leaders who have expertise in areas such as revenue growth, competitive positioning, building effective sales organizations, comp plans, and go-to-market strategy.
"Vendux Connect™ represents an expansion of our existing services," said Henning Schwinum, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Vendux. "It provides businesses with rapid access to experienced sales leaders who can offer tailored advice on navigating today's business challenges."
Key Features of Vendux Connect™:
- Specialized Expertise: Access to professionals with experience in sales and commercial operations.
- Quick Connections: Ability to schedule consultations within short timeframes.
- Flexible Payment: Pay only for the time and expertise required.
- Confidential Discussions: Private, vendor-neutral advice sessions.
- Diverse Use Cases: Suitable for market research, sales strategy development, and business expansion planning.
The Vendux network currently includes over 900 vetted sales professionals, ranging from Chief Revenue Officers and Chief Sales Officers to VPs of Sales and Directors. The company aims to provide businesses with a competitive advantage through access to its roster of experienced and vetted sales leadership.
With Vendux Connect™, the company continues to develop solutions to support businesses in achieving their sales and growth goals.
To learn more or schedule a free consultation, visit http://www.vendux.org/.
Media Contact
Henning Schwinum, Vendux LLC, 1 9136200807, [email protected], https://www.vendux.org/
SOURCE Vendux LLC
Share this article