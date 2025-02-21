Vendux Launches Vendux Connect™ - A Direct Line to Sales & Commercial Expertise

Vendux Connect™ represents an expansion of our existing services. It provides businesses with rapid access to experienced sales leaders who can offer tailored advice on navigating today's business challenges. Post this

"Vendux Connect™ represents an expansion of our existing services," said Henning Schwinum, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Vendux. "It provides businesses with rapid access to experienced sales leaders who can offer tailored advice on navigating today's business challenges."

Key Features of Vendux Connect™:

Specialized Expertise: Access to professionals with experience in sales and commercial operations.

Quick Connections: Ability to schedule consultations within short timeframes.

Flexible Payment: Pay only for the time and expertise required.

Confidential Discussions: Private, vendor-neutral advice sessions.

Diverse Use Cases: Suitable for market research, sales strategy development, and business expansion planning.

The Vendux network currently includes over 900 vetted sales professionals, ranging from Chief Revenue Officers and Chief Sales Officers to VPs of Sales and Directors. The company aims to provide businesses with a competitive advantage through access to its roster of experienced and vetted sales leadership.

With Vendux Connect™, the company continues to develop solutions to support businesses in achieving their sales and growth goals.

To learn more or schedule a free consultation, visit http://www.vendux.org/.

