Venminder Announces Free Third-Party Risk Management Industry Regulations Library

"We are thrilled to introduce this library," expressed James Hyde, CEO of Venminder. "It underscores our dedication to championing the significance of third-party risk management and to easing the complexity for professionals everywhere."

The library empowers professionals to:

Discover: Locate third-party risk and supply chain regulations from across the globe.

Search: Utilize an intuitive search bar and filters to find specific regulations.

Learn: Gain essential insights into each regulation and explore additional resources.

Earlier this year, Venminder also released the Vendiligence™ Control Mapping tool, a free and innovative online resource. This tool provides precise mappings of Venminder's Control Assessments to the regulatory requirements, standards, frameworks, and laws. The interactive tool helps navigate the regulatory landscape, making it immensely helpful for professionals seeking to understand how specific regulations impact their risk assessments.

Venminder's new Third-Party Risk Management Industry Regulations Library serves as another vital tool for any professional engaged in the management of third-party risks, providing immediate access to the latest regulatory information and resources necessary for staying compliant in a dynamic regulatory environment.

For an in-depth exploration, visit Venminder's TPRM Industry Regulations Library: https://www.venminder.com/library/tprm-industry-regulations

About Venminder

Venminder is the leading provider offering a unified SaaS platform for third-party risk management. The platform is used by more than 1,200 customers to manage the entire vendor lifecycle, from onboarding to offboarding, with ease and efficiency. Venminder combines technology and human expertise to enable customers to manage vendors, track contract data, perform due diligence and oversight, send and score questionnaires, conduct risk assessments, systemically monitor risks across domains, order due diligence assessments on vendor controls, and much more. Venminder also powers Third Party ThinkTank, the largest online community dedicated to the practice of third-party risk. For more information, visit https://www.venminder.com or follow Venminder on LinkedIn, X , YouTube, and Facebook.

