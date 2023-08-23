Venminder Announces New Features and Design for Information Security and Privacy Assessment Providing Actionable Insights for Vendor Risk Assessments

We conduct a meticulous risk-based assessment that provides customers with a clear understanding of the vendor's security environment maturity, as well as the technical details required by their security and risk management experts. Tweet this

Venminder's Information Security and Privacy Assessment is part of their popular Vendiligence™ product line of vendor control assessments that gives an efficient and time-saving approach to comprehensive third-party risk management. The company has continued to rapidly grow as vendor breaches become more prevalent, regulatory pressures increase, and the continued awareness of protecting brand reputation when aligning with high-risk vendors. Venminder's library of control assessments are unique to the market as their experts review the vendor's documentation as part of their assessments, which include independently audited documents, to verify that controls are in place. Venminder's subject-matter experts responsible for delivering the control assessments include skilled third-party risk management experts, with proven experience and qualifications.

"We're dedicated to continuing to deliver on the industry's best vendor risk-based assessments that provide an efficient and time-saving approach to comprehensive third-party risk management," said Hyde. "This assessment is just the first of our Vendiligence™ offerings to receive our latest enhancements, with our other assessments to be announced in the coming months."

Venminder's Information Security and Privacy Assessment updates include:

Redesigned single dashboard view that displays vendor profile information and expert-driven assessment results, with Vendiligence™ Overall Risk Rating and independent control domain ratings

Easily searchable regulatory mapping that links each section to the relevant industry guidance and standard that the control is addressing

Ability to view as an online report in the Venminder platform or downloadable for internal sharing and review

About Venminder

Venminder offers a world-class SaaS platform that guides and streamlines third-party risk management. More than 1,200 customers use Venminder to manage the entire end-to-end vendor lifecycle, from onboarding new vendors to ongoing management, to offboarding vendors. Having mastered combining technology with the human experience, Venminder's software platform enables customers to manage vendors, contracts, due diligence tasks, questionnaires, risk assessments and monitoring. Completed assessments on vendor controls can be found in the Venminder library and include thorough assessments of a vendor's information security, SOC reports, contracts, financials, business continuity/disaster recovery and more. Venminder also powers Third Party ThinkTank, an online free community dedicated to third-party risk professionals. For more information, visit http://www.venminder.com or follow Venminder on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

