Venminder Launches New Dashboards Module to Revolutionize Vendor Performance Tracking and Risk Management

As we continue through 2024 and beyond, it is imperative to closely assess and monitor vendor risk and performance due to increasing third-party risks, including sharing sensitive data and changing regulatory requirements Post this

The dashboard module enhances inter-departmental collaboration and compliance by allowing users to easily share dashboards with other users or export them into formats like PowerPoint for Board and Management presentations. The sophisticated sharing and reporting tools ensure that enterprises can navigate complex vendor ecosystems with confidence, maintaining regulatory adherence and operational efficiency.

"As we continue through 2024 and beyond, it is imperative to closely assess and monitor vendor risk and performance due to increasing third-party risks, including sharing sensitive data and changing regulatory requirements," said James Hyde, CEO of Venminder. "It is also essential to have data that helps you determine if your third-party risk management program is operating effectively. This latest product release demonstrates our commitment to empowering customers with the tools they need to safeguard their operations against third-party risks and ensure long-term success."

In addition to being fully customizable, customers will have access to pre-built dashboards with templates led by top third-party risk management experts. These templated dashboards provide ready-to-use, quick access for users who may not have the time or resources to configure their own dashboards. Customers can duplicate and modify visualizations from the pre-built templates, leveraging them as a starting point to tailor their risk management views to meet specific operational needs.

To learn more about this new module, you can register for an upcoming webinar on August 22 at 1pm ET. For more information about Venminder and its solutions, please visit http://www.venminder.com.

About Venminder

Venminder is the leading provider offering a unified SaaS platform for third-party risk management. The platform is used by more than 1,200 customers to manage the entire vendor lifecycle, from onboarding to offboarding, with ease and efficiency. Venminder combines technology and human expertise to enable customers to manage vendors, track contract data, perform due diligence and oversight, send and score questionnaires, conduct risk assessments, systemically monitor risks across domains, order due diligence assessments on vendor controls, and much more. Venminder also powers Third Party ThinkTank, the largest online community dedicated to the practice of third-party risk. For more information, visit http://www.venminder.com or follow Venminder on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Venminder Media Team, Venminder, +1 (888) 836-6463, [email protected], www.venminder.com

Twitter

SOURCE Venminder