Venminder Named Leader in G2 Summer 2024 Grid Report for Third Party & Supplier Risk Management Software

"We are thrilled and honored to receive this distinction from G2, which reflects our dedication to our customers," said James Hyde, CEO of Venminder. "Our focus remains on simplifying the complexities of third-party risk management, enabling our customers to operate more efficiently and with greater confidence."

Notable for its comprehensive risk assessment capabilities, robust monitoring tools, and user-friendly interface, Venminder's platform facilitates proactive risk management and provides actionable insights, as highlighted by our users. When asked what they like best about Venminder, one customer said:

"I've used Venminder at multiple financial institutions, and it has only improved over the years. The interface is easy to use, and implementation is a breeze. Each CSM I've had has been abundantly helpful and quick to help any time it's needed. The Control Assessments are a great help for a lean TPRM function and take some of the load off." - Verified User Review collected by and hosted on G2.com.

Venminder seamlessly manages third-party risks across the entire vendor lifecycle, from initial sourcing to vendor offboarding. The platform features configurable workspaces and advanced cross-functional communication tools for every lifecycle stage. Enhanced with best-in-class technology and real-time subject matter expertise, Venminder helps ensure strategies are tailored for effective compliance and operational reliability, while maintaining ease of use for all users.

"Our commitment at Venminder is not just to provide a platform but to forge a pathway that transforms how organizations manage third-party risk," stated Hyde. "By integrating cutting-edge technology with deep domain expertise, we create solutions that not only meet current regulatory demands but also anticipate future challenges, helping ensure our customers are always one step ahead."

As the complexity of third-party ecosystems grows, Venminder remains committed to innovation and to its customers' success, continually enhancing solutions to meet market demands. As part of this commitment, Venminder is actively developing new features such as enhanced reporting and dashboards, and continuously optimizing our partnerships to ensure our customers get the most comprehensive support, further helping them navigate the evolving challenges of third-party risk management.

About Venminder

Venminder is the leading provider offering a unified SaaS platform for third-party risk management. The platform is used by more than 1,200 customers to manage the entire vendor lifecycle, from onboarding to offboarding, with ease and efficiency. Venminder combines technology and human expertise to enable customers to manage vendors, track contract data, perform due diligence and oversight, send and score questionnaires, conduct risk assessments, systemically monitor risks across domains, order due diligence assessments on vendor controls, and much more. Venminder also powers Third Party ThinkTank, the largest online community dedicated to the practice of third-party risk. For more information, visit http://www.venminder.com or follow Venminder on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 1 million user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, millions of people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

