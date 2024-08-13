Venminder Recognized in Inc. 5000's Prestigious List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

This achievement underscores our commitment to providing our customers with advanced, scalable solutions that meet the dynamic needs of risk management today. Post this

Venminder has experienced remarkable growth due to its innovative approach to TPRM, which includes a blend of sophisticated software and professional expertise. The company's central platform enables organizations to effectively identify, evaluate, and monitor third-party risks, ensuring compliance and operational excellence.

The annual Inc. 5000 list ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. Venminder's inclusion in this list reflects its compelling growth trajectory and leadership in the TPRM industry.

"Our growth is driven by the trust our customers place in us to manage critical aspects of their operations," Hyde added. "As we continue to expand, we remain focused on enhancing our platform and services to meet the evolving challenges of vendor risk management."

As Venminder continues to lead in TPRM solutions, we are committed to ongoing innovation and support to ensure our customers not only meet but exceed their risk management goals.

For more information about Venminder and its solutions, please visit http://www.venminder.com.

About Venminder

Venminder is the leading provider offering a unified SaaS platform for third-party risk management. The platform is used by more than 1,200 customers to manage the entire vendor lifecycle, from onboarding to offboarding, with ease and efficiency. Venminder combines technology and human expertise to enable customers to manage vendors, track contract data, perform due diligence and oversight, send and score questionnaires, conduct risk assessments, systemically monitor risks across domains, order due diligence assessments on vendor controls, and much more. Venminder also powers Third Party ThinkTank, the largest online community dedicated to the practice of third-party risk. For more information, visit http://www.venminder.com or follow Venminder on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

