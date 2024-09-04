Venova Medical Announces $30 Million Series B Financing and Appointment of New Board Member

The Velocity System provides an opportunity to streamline the process to create functional dialysis access without the need for follow up interventions. Post this

"Providing a safe, effective and long-lasting method for vascular access is a significant challenge in hemodialysis treatment for patients with kidney failure," said Darshana Zaveri. "Conventional methods such as surgical arteriovenous fistulas (AVF), arteriovenous grafts, or central venous catheters have not adequately met this need. Venova Medical's technology aims to overcome the limitations of these traditional approaches, offering a transformative solution for patients dependent on hemodialysis".

"Despite decades of tremendous efforts from healthcare providers, the vast majority of patients starting dialysis do so with a central venous catheter, subjecting them to increased risk of morbidity and mortality and cost to the U.S. healthcare system as compared to the safer AVF procedure," stated Erik van der Burg, CEO of Venova Medical. "We believe that the Velocity pAVF System will become the new standard of care and reduce the barriers preventing a majority of patients from starting dialysis with an AVF."

About Venova Medical

Venova Medical, Inc. is a privately held company addressing the challenges associated with providing optimal vascular access for patients needing hemodialysis. The company has developed the Velocity System, a next generation percutaneous AVF technology designed to reduce the need for reinterventions to achieve fistula maturation and improve vascular access outcomes while reducing costs. The company is currently conducting the prospective, single center, single-arm VENOS-1 clinical trial (NCT05757726) which is evaluating the safety and feasibility of Velocity System in patients on hemodialysis who are candidates for arteriovenous fistulas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which represent estimates and assumptions with respect to certain future events, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Products discussed in this release are in the investigational stage and have not yet been approved, nor are they available, for sale in the U.S. or any other country.

