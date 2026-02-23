Ventagium Accepted into Esri Partner Network, Advancing GIS-Driven Analytics

"Entering the GIS world is both personal and strategic for us. Strong decisions depend on where things happen and real-world tradeoffs. This partnership expands our ability to support high-impact supply chain projects shaped by location and context." — Arturo Torres Arpi Acero, CEO of Ventagium Post this

Ventagium's work has long focused on helping teams make better decisions in complex, multi-system environments. That complexity often spans enterprise platforms, operational technology, and partner data, with competing definitions and inconsistent granularity. By expanding into GIS-enabled analytics, Ventagium strengthens its ability to translate those data environments into decision-ready insight that reflects how operations actually function across facilities, routes, regions, and infrastructure.

"Entering the GIS world is both personal and strategic for us," said Arturo Torres Arpi Acero, CEO of Ventagium. "The best decisions are the ones that account for where things happen, how constraints change across a network, and what the real-world tradeoffs are. This partnership supports our vision of enabling better decisions in organizations doing work that improves the world. It also expands the kinds of high-impact projects we can support, especially where supply chain performance and operational outcomes depend on location and context."

Ventagium's acceptance into the Esri Partner Network signals a deliberate next step in its mission. It strengthens the firm's ability to support organizations that need clarity across distributed operations, supply chain networks, and infrastructure footprints, with analytics designed to guide action and withstand change.

About Ventagium

Ventagium Data Consulting is a supply chain analytics consultancy trusted by U.S. manufacturers, logistics providers, and consumer brands navigating disruption and operational complexity. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Querétaro, Mexico, the firm serves a predominantly U.S. client base across manufacturing, logistics, and consumer industries. Ventagium designs and delivers modern analytics environments built primarily on Microsoft Fabric and the Microsoft Power Platform, unifying ERP, supplier, logistics, and operational data into a single, trusted view of performance. Known for its collaborative, results-driven approach, Ventagium combines deep expertise in data engineering, predictive analytics, and dashboard development to improve visibility, forecasting, and long-term supply chain resilience.

