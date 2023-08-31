Ventis® Pro5 with PID Wins New Product of the Year Award for Making it Easier for Industrial Hygienists to Keep Workers Safe

Industrial Scientific's Ventis® Pro5 with PID sensor was recognized as an outstanding new product in the industrial hygiene gas monitoring space by OH&S Magazine.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industrial Scientific, a global leader and innovator in full-service gas detection programs that automate safety workflows, is pleased to announce that the company's Ventis® Pro5 with PID sensor has won a New Product of the Year Award in Occupational Health & Safety's 15th annual New Product of the Year contest for "Industrial Hygiene – Gas Monitors."

Equipped with the most advanced PID sensing technology, multiple connectivity options, and diffusion options, the Ventis Pro5 is the most reliable and compact gas monitor for industrial hygienists to track volatile organic compound (VOC) exposures on their sites. With the Ventis Pro5, industrial hygienists can take immediate action if a worker's total VOC exposure level has peaked for the day thanks to real-time alerts via cellular or peer-to-peer communication. Thanks to its compact, ergonomic size and diffusive option, the Ventis Pro5 can be easily worn in worker's breathing zone for their entire shift.

According to OH&S, the 2023 New Product of the Year contest saw an increase in the number of solutions being submitted. An independent panel of highly qualified judges carefully reviewed and scored each entry. The judges' combined scores dictated the winners of each category. To be eligible for the 2023 awards, products must have been introduced to the market between July 2022 and July 2023.

"I've been involved with other awards programs in my career, but the turnout for this year's OH&S New Product of the Year Award was really gratifying to see," says David Kopf, publisher and executive editor, Occupational Health & Safety. "It just goes to show that this is a vibrant, active industry full of vendors that are dedicated to releasing new offerings that help keep workers safe."

"Industrial Scientific is honored to be recognized by leading industrial hygienists for the work we are doing to deliver the best and most reliable gas detection in the industry. With the addition of the new PID sensor, industrial hygienists can now review data in real-time, identify and put controls in place for higher risk areas, and make more informed decisions to increase overall safety in the workplace," says Parker Burke, president, Industrial Scientific. "We are thrilled that OH&S's expert judges have recognized the breadth and versatility of the Ventis Pro5 and how it helps companies address hazards and gain more insight to keep workers and communities safe."

To learn more about the Ventis Pro5 with PID sensor, visit https://www.indsci.com/ventis-pro5.

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

Industrial Scientific is on a mission to end death on the job through portable gas detection, hardware as a service, and advanced analytics that help prevent exposure to hazards and deliver unmatched clarity into safety and operational performance. For nearly 40 years, Industrial Scientific has helped customers around the world automate critical safety workflows to ensure that their people go home safely each night. For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.

