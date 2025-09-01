VentMotus Names Co-Founder Fran Bryan as Principal Consultant, People & Culture

"Every system ultimately comes down to people. At VentMotus, I help leaders strengthen communication, culture, and trust so operational strategies turn into lasting results." Fran Bryan, Co-Founder, VentMotus. Post this

"Strong businesses are built on more than systems and numbers, they are built on people," said Fran Bryan. "At VentMotus, my role is to help leaders create the clarity, trust, and cultural foundation that allows systems and strategies to actually work in practice."

Fran Bryan joins her husband and business partner, Founder & Principal Consultant Johan Bryan, who leads the firm's Strategic Systems practice. Together, the duo offers a balanced approach: Johan addresses the operational and structural systems that power execution, while Fran ensures organizations have the leadership, trust, and culture to make those systems thrive.

"Fran's expertise in people and culture completes the picture for VentMotus," said Johan Bryan. "Our clients don't just need better processes, they need teams aligned around a common vision, empowered to execute. Fran ensures that alignment happens at the human level."

VentMotus' consulting framework integrates both hard systems (Accountability, Process, Data, Planning, Communication) and human systems (leadership, culture, and trust). This dual perspective enables the firm to provide comprehensive, sustainable solutions for event companies and agencies navigating growth.

