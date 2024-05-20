Venture Capitalist Justin Bayless Authors Best Selling Book Dedicated to Advising Underrepresented Entrepreneurs

"This book is all about learning to bet on yourself and forging your own path," said Justin Bayless. "I had to make a really difficult decision leaving Wall Street when I did. I want everyone to know there is no one pathway to success in life." Post this

Over the last 14 years, Bayless Integrated Health Care increased its number of employees from six to 600 — and served 50,000 patients annually. Through his diligent work, Bayless generated a nine-figure evaluation for his company.

After his time with his family's 40-year-old company, Bayless launched the Founder-In-Residence program in conjunction with The Journey Venture Studios last year. The Phoenix-based program distributes $110k each to diverse entrepreneurs making innovations in the healthcare space. He also started Ten Figures, an asset management company founded by Justin Bayless that works exclusively with minority and women founders in early-stage healthcare companies. Additionally, plans are in the works to launch a new healthcare company under his family's name.

"This book is all about learning to bet on yourself and forging your own path," said Justin Bayless, who serves as president of The Journey Venture Studios along with founder and CEO of Ten Figures. "I had to make a really difficult decision leaving Wall Street when I did. I want everyone to know there is no one pathway to success in life."

Bayless says the lessons in this book are universal. He hopes readers can take away the messages of resilience, fighting against the odds, and making a difference in one's community. The book can be purchased on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble. For more information, please visit tenfigures.com/book/.

About Justin Bayless

Justin Bayless is the President of The Journey Venture Studios where he works with young entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds. He started his career at Morgan Stanley before working as the President of Bayless Integrated Healthcare. Bayless published a book, "The Journey to Ten Figures: A Guide For the Dark Horse Entrepreneur", about his accomplishments. During his time as President, Bayless Integrated Healthcare was named one of America's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. 5000 three years in a row (2018, 2019, 2020). Bayless maintains an Advisory Board Member position with Morgan Stanley and is a member of the Board of Trustees at Morehouse College, where Justin graduated from.

The Journey Venture Studio

The Journey, a Phoenix-based 501c3 not-for-profit entity, is a venture studio creating and launching healthcare companies to be led by underrepresented founders. With a mission to launch healthcare companies aimed at improving health outcomes while creating opportunities for historically underrepresented entrepreneurs from around the country through a tailored venture fellowship, The Journey will activate a new generation of diverse founders; leveling the playing field and bringing world-changing healthcare solutions and technology to life.

