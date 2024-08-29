Venture studio The Boldest acquires DTC brand Jupiter in an all-cash deal

The Boldest acquires leading DTC brand Jupiter, marking a major expansion into health and wellness CPG through a strategic all-cash deal.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Boldest, a leading venture studio and media house based in Los Angeles, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Jupiter, a direct-to-consumer CPG health and wellness brand with offices in Boston, Los Angeles, and Denver. The acquisition marks a significant ecommerce expansion for The Boldest as it continues to acquire and scale DTC brands through innovative digital storytelling.

Founded by entrepreneur Saskia Clements, The Boldest is renowned for developing and investing in fast-growing ventures across tech, CPG, and media sectors. With a commitment to innovation and positive impact, The Boldest has built a diverse and influential portfolio that reflects its dedication to shaping the future.

Jupiter, co-founded by serial entrepreneurs Simon Saval and Tyler Turner, has risen to prominence in the U.S. health and wellness space in the past few years. The company is known for its unique and innovative natural products featuring patented, science-backed ingredients. The acquisition, scheduled to close in September 2024, represents the third exit for Simon Saval and Tyler Turner, who will continue to pursue angel investments and co-found new brands.

The Boldest's acquisition of Jupiter, secured through a significant all-cash deal, signals an exciting new chapter for both companies. The Boldest plans to rapidly scale Jupiter's online and retail sales nationally and internationally, leveraging substantial marketing funding, new technology initiatives, and an expanded social creator content strategy with their experienced team.

Simon Saval and Tyler Turner will remain on Jupiter's board of advisors with a minority equity stake, providing guidance to the new leadership team as they continue to scale the brand.

"We're excited to implement our unique strategies and tools to continue the innovation, quality, and growth Jupiter is known for," said Saskia Clements, Founder and CEO of The Boldest. "Our team plans to expand Jupiter's reach internationally and to continue delivering exceptional products that make a meaningful impact in the lives of our customers."

For more information about The Boldest and its portfolio of ventures, visit theboldest.co. To learn more about Jupiter, visit getjupiter.com.

About The Boldest: The Boldest is a Los Angeles-based venture and media studio founded by entrepreneur Saskia Clements. The company is focused on creating, developing, and investing in early-stage ventures and films. Its portfolio spans tech, CPG, and media, all driven by a commitment to impact and innovation through digital storytelling.

