VenturEd Solutions Fuels AISAP's Learning Labs with Exclusive Educational Innovation Partnership

"In today's dynamic and increasingly complex enrollment landscape, school leaders need strategic, future-focused solutions to remain competitive and serve their communities," said Alison Madrigal, Senior Vice President of Marketing at VenturEd Solutions. "At VenturEd, we're committed to supporting schools with data-informed solutions like Ravenna, SSS, and TADS that not only strengthen enrollment outcomes but also deepen family engagement at every step of the journey."

"The admissions profession is evolving rapidly, presenting new challenges and opportunities that are reshaping our approach to the ways we work," says Janice Crampton, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, AISAP. "Together with VenturEd, we're investing in the future of strategic enrollment management and building a stronger professional community."

Each Learning Lab will focus on a single pressing topic, guiding participants through collaborative exploration and culminating in an actionable roadmap tailored to their unique school contexts. Topics will span all types of institutions—day schools, boarding schools, faith-based and independent schools—and welcome professionals at all stages of their careers.

Learning Labs will run year-round beginning in 2025, establishing a new standard for strategic enrollment learning and fostering a more connected, capable admissions community.

To learn more about this partnership and experience the first Learning Labs in action, join AISAP and VenturEd Solutions at the 2025 AISAP Annual Institute.

