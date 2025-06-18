VenturEd Solutions Launches Free Summer Learning Series for K-12 Private Schools

Free online series offers in-depth training to sharpen admissions, contracts, enrollment, and financial aid practices, and enhance the family experience.
TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VenturEd Solutions, a leading provider of cloud-based admissions, financial aid, contracts, tuition, and billing solutions for private and independent K–12 schools, today announced its 2025 Summer Learning Series. This free, online learning experience is designed to empower school leaders and administrators with practical tools, best practices, and strategies to fuel success in the new school year.
Running throughout July and August, these virtual sessions are open to all current partner schools and cover a wide range of topics—including admissions and enrollment best practices, financial aid assessment and reporting review, data reporting, and family communication. Each session is led by product experts and features real-use scenarios, quick tips, and live Q&A to help schools get the most out of their existing solutions, including Ravenna®, TADS®, SSS®, CampusPay®, and TADS Educate® SIS.
"This summer series is all about making sure our schools feel supported, empowered, and ready to engage families with confidence," said Bryan Black, Vice-President of Client Services and Training at VenturEd Solutions. "These sessions turn everyday tasks into opportunities for strategy and success."
Key Topics and Dates Include:
Admissions & Enrollment Best Practices (July 8) – Optimize your use of TADS to streamline admissions workflows
Creating Seamless CampusPay Forms (July 9) – Build forms that make recurring billing and payments simple
School Portal Deep Dive (July 10) – Explore how to enhance family access and communication
Ravenna Workflows & Reporting (July 15 & 16) – Automate admissions and uncover insights with Data Explorer
TADS Agreement Setup (July 17) – Learn how to create and send customized tuition contracts
SSS Folder Review with TaxStatus (July 22) – Use TaxStatus integration to simplify financial aid review
Events That Convert (July 24) – Turn open houses and info sessions into mission-aligned enrollment drivers
NAIS Methodology & Strategy (July 29) – Learn how to apply the NAIS approach to your admissions planning
Creating a Standout Parent Experience (July 31) – Walk through the process from a family's point of view
Annual Settings Setup for Financial Aid (August 5) – A checklist-based
session to ensure smooth configuration
Enrollment Contract, Charge & Communication Review (August 6) – Deepen your understanding of Ravenna Enroll tools
Educate SIS Essentials for New Admins (August 7) – A guided overview of configuration and daily usage
Each virtual session runs approximately one hour and includes downloadable guides, checklists, and follow-up resources to support your success.
How to Register:
Sessions are free to attend. Visit - https://www.venturedsolutions.com/summer-learning-series/ to register and view the full calendar.
About VenturEd Solutions -
VenturEd Solutions empowers schools with future-focused, innovative solutions that benefit families, staff, and school communities. Serving more than one million students globally, VenturEd's suite of EdTech brands—including Ravenna, School and Student Services (SSS), TADS, Diamond Mind, and GroupCall—supports more than 24,000 private and independent schools across the U.S. Through its platforms, VenturEd processes over 300,000 applications and facilitates the distribution of more than $350 million in financial aid annually. Learn more at www.venturedsolutions.com .
