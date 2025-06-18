VenturEd Solutions Launches Free Summer Learning Series for K-12 Private Schools

"This summer series is all about making sure our schools feel supported, empowered, and ready to engage families with confidence," said Bryan Black, Vice-President of Client Services and Training at VenturEd Solutions. Post this

"This summer series is all about making sure our schools feel supported, empowered, and ready to engage families with confidence," said Bryan Black, Vice-President of Client Services and Training at VenturEd Solutions. "These sessions turn everyday tasks into opportunities for strategy and success."

Key Topics and Dates Include:

Admissions & Enrollment Best Practices (July 8) – Optimize your use of TADS to streamline admissions workflows

Creating Seamless CampusPay Forms (July 9) – Build forms that make recurring billing and payments simple

School Portal Deep Dive (July 10) – Explore how to enhance family access and communication

Ravenna Workflows & Reporting (July 15 & 16) – Automate admissions and uncover insights with Data Explorer

TADS Agreement Setup (July 17) – Learn how to create and send customized tuition contracts

SSS Folder Review with TaxStatus (July 22) – Use TaxStatus integration to simplify financial aid review

Events That Convert (July 24) – Turn open houses and info sessions into mission-aligned enrollment drivers

NAIS Methodology & Strategy (July 29) – Learn how to apply the NAIS approach to your admissions planning

Creating a Standout Parent Experience (July 31) – Walk through the process from a family's point of view

Annual Settings Setup for Financial Aid (August 5) – A checklist-based

session to ensure smooth configuration

Enrollment Contract, Charge & Communication Review (August 6) – Deepen your understanding of Ravenna Enroll tools

Educate SIS Essentials for New Admins (August 7) – A guided overview of configuration and daily usage

Each virtual session runs approximately one hour and includes downloadable guides, checklists, and follow-up resources to support your success.

How to Register:

Sessions are free to attend. Visit - https://www.venturedsolutions.com/summer-learning-series/ to register and view the full calendar.

About VenturEd Solutions -

VenturEd Solutions empowers schools with future-focused, innovative solutions that benefit families, staff, and school communities. Serving more than one million students globally, VenturEd's suite of EdTech brands—including Ravenna, School and Student Services (SSS), TADS, Diamond Mind, and GroupCall—supports more than 24,000 private and independent schools across the U.S. Through its platforms, VenturEd processes over 300,000 applications and facilitates the distribution of more than $350 million in financial aid annually. Learn more at www.venturedsolutions.com .

