VenturEd Solutions Launches Next-Gen SSS Platform, Revolutionizing Financial Aid Management

"This is more than a technology upgrade—this transforms financial aid processing, in a smarter and faster way for families and schools," said Nick Laird, CEO of VenturEd Solutions. Post this

At the heart of the platform is a suite of advanced capabilities, including direct access to verified IRS tax data through a secure, built-in feature powered by TaxStatus®. Schools can now retrieve both individual and business tax records in under 60 seconds, gaining multi-year financial visibility without relying on manual uploads or outdated documentation.

Key Features and Benefits:

Frictionless Family Experience: Families can complete applications in under 9 minutes, with a single application accepted by multiple schools and no document uploads.

Verified Financial Insights: Real-time access to accurate, IRS-sourced financial data across multiple years.

Unmatched Data Depth: Access multi-year personal and business tax insights, digestible reports, and real-time IRS updates—all in one place.

Bank Grade Security: Protecting family data with enterprise-grade encryption.

Real-Time Alerts: Schools receive notifications when financial circumstances change.

Transform your Financial Aid experience and learn more at the upcoming webinar.

Early adopters of the enhanced platform are already seeing meaningful results, including faster application processing, improved administrative efficiency, and a significantly smoother process for both staff and families.

With the full rollout now underway, schools across the country can benefit from the next generation of financial aid tools.

The enhanced SSS platform puts accurate, real-time financial data at your fingertips—helping schools serve families with greater confidence and compassion.

Join the Next Era of Financial Aid Webinar – Register Now.

About VenturEd Solutions:

VenturEd Solutions is a leading solution provider exclusively dedicated to powering the success of K-12 schools, students, and families. With innovative solutions rooted in more than 50 years of service to the education sector, VenturEd Solutions empowers schools worldwide with efficient, customizable solutions that strengthen operations and drive growth. VenturEd Solutions serves over 1 million students and families at more than 28,000 schools, districts, dioceses, multi-academy trusts, and educational organizations worldwide. This comprehensive suite of solutions supports admissions and enrollment, financial aid, tuition, student information management, school payments, communications, data, and analytics to ensure schools achieve their goals and make a lasting impact in their communities. www.venturedsolutions.com

About SSS:

School and Student Services (SSS) is a trusted financial aid management solution for K-12 private and independent schools. With an intuitive, family-friendly application process and robust administrative features, SSS simplifies financial aid management, helping schools increase access, promote diversity, and support sustainable enrollment growth. Powered by NAIS' industry-standard methodology, SSS provides schools with the tools and insights they need to make fair, consistent, and mission-aligned financial aid decisions. www.solutionsbysss.com

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Nettie Reynolds, Sr. Manager Media Relations

512-815-0520

Media Contact

Nettie Reynolds, VenturEd Solutions, 1 5128150520, [email protected], www.venturedsolutions.com

SOURCE VenturEd Solutions