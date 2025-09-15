VenturEd Solutions™ Unveils Enrollment Suite Transforming K-12 Private School Admissions and Financial Aid Processing

Launch coincides with EMA Annual Conference, and offers school leaders a connected platform to streamline enrollment and empower families.
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VenturEd Solutions™ announces the launch of its Enrollment Suite, a comprehensive software solution designed to simplify and optimize enrollment, admissions, and financial aid for K–12 private and independent schools. The launch aligns with the Enrollment Management Association (EMA) Annual Conference, the premier showcase for enrollment leaders nationwide.
Developed in close collaboration with school administrators, the Enrollment Suite connects admissions, enrollment, and financial aid, reducing administrative burden while creating a seamless experience for families. By centralizing these functions, schools gain real-time visibility into application pipelines, financial aid awards, and payment schedules—helping them make data-informed decisions that boost yield, retention, and satisfaction.
"Enrollment teams are under more pressure than ever to deliver a frictionless experience for families while still meeting institutional goals," said Nick Laird, CEO at VenturEd Solutions. "The Enrollment Suite addresses this challenge head-on by integrating critical functions in one easy-to-use system, giving school leaders the insights and tools they need to succeed."
With the Enrollment Suite, schools can:
- Provide families a simple, mobile-friendly application and payment process
- Manage financial aid decisions with greater speed and transparency
- Track key metrics like net tuition revenue and enrollment yield in real time
- Refine recruiting tactics with real-time data insights
- Automate communications and reminders to keep families informed at every step
The platform is designed specifically for the needs of independent and faith-based schools, where enrollment and financial aid decisions directly impact institutional sustainability.
"By launching at EMA, we're connecting with the very people who will benefit most from these tools," said Phil Charland, General Manager at VenturEd Solutions. "We look forward to showing school leaders how this type of unified platform can save time, improve family engagement, and help schools focus on their mission."
The Enrollment Suite is available to K–12 private and independent schools starting today. Attendees at the EMA Annual Conference can see a live demonstration at the VenturEd Solutions booth.
About VenturEd Solutions™
VenturEd Solutions™ delivers innovative technology and services that help private and independent schools thrive. From enrollment to tuition management to student information systems, our connected platforms empower schools to work smarter, engage families, and achieve their missions. Learn more at www.venturedsolutions.com .
