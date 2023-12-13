VentureLab Announces Third Annual "Ready, Set, Startup!" Gala to Launch K-12 Girls into Entrepreneurship

"The generosity and inspiration is felt by each and every one of the students that participate in VentureLab's programs." Post this

"James and I are delighted to serve as honorary chairs for Ready, Set, Startup!" says Kellie Zesch Weir, CFA, Portfolio Manager, and Head of Austin Office at Brown Advisory. "Encouraging girls and underrepresented youth to pursue entrepreneurship is a cause very near and dear to us, our family and our broader community."

Current sponsors include Brown Advisory, Atlassian, Wild Basin, Goldman Sachs, Renu Well, and TaleSplash. Guest panelists include Ansley Carlisle of Venture Dallas.

"We look forward to opening the doors of our new campus in East Austin for this awesome event," says Denise Guzman, Enterprise Customer Retention Manager at Atlassian. "The Atlassian Foundation is passionate about empowering the next generation of problem solvers, so we're really happy to support the great work VentureLab is doing."

Ready, Set, Startup! committee members include Patty Schatz, former honorary chair; Jacqueline Hughes from Capital Factory; Juliette Richert from the Artemis Fund; Estie White and Faiza Jooma from Brown Advisory; Albert Swantner from SaveDay and The Fund; and Amy Jackson and Mayra Peña from TaleSplash; Cristal Glangchai, Desma Deitz, Monica Garcia, Christen Rains, Jessica Murray, Lindly Fernandez, and Aileen Passariello-McAleer from VentureLab.

"With Ready, Set, Startup! entering its third year, we are so grateful for the support from our sponsors and supporters as a whole," says Desma Deitz, Executive Director of VentureLab. "The generosity and inspiration is felt by each and every one of the students that participate in VentureLab's programs."

To purchase tickets or sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.betterunite.com/readysetstartup.

About VentureLab

VentureLab envisions a world where every child, regardless of gender, race, or economic status, is empowered to fully participate in creating the future through entrepreneurial and STEM education. In its mission to create the next generation of diverse innovators and changemakers by making entrepreneurial education accessible to all youth, VentureLab has reached over 747,000 students, educators, and caregivers in 155+ countries and all 50 United States. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, support for VentureLab helps provide scholarships to students, schools, and organizations who want entrepreneurship and innovation education. It will provide training and coaching for teachers, business models/budgeting tools, and mentoring and materials for students without access.

