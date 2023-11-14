VenueSumo coincides debut at IAAPA with North American launch

VenueSumo, an Australian cloud-based venue management software provider, is expanding its presence in the North American market by participating in the International Association of Amusement Ride and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo in Orlando in early November.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Australian all-in-one cloud-based venue management software provider, VenueSumo, will mark its push into the North American market with an exhibit at the International Association of Amusement Ride and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo in Orlando in early November.

IAAPA is known for showcasing the latest and greatest in the amusement park and attractions industry and will serve as the platform for VenueSumo to unveil its innovative venue management software solutions that helps venues save time and money managing their operations.