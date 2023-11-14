VenueSumo coincides debut at IAAPA with North American launch

VenueSumo, an Australian cloud-based venue management software provider, is expanding its presence in the North American market by participating in the International Association of Amusement Ride and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo in Orlando in early November.
MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Australian all-in-one cloud-based venue management software provider, VenueSumo, will mark its push into the North American market with an exhibit at the International Association of Amusement Ride and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo in Orlando in early November.
IAAPA is known for showcasing the latest and greatest in the amusement park and attractions industry and will serve as the platform for VenueSumo to unveil its innovative venue management software solutions that helps venues save time and money managing their operations.
Some of the standout features of VenueSumo's software include a hospitality grade POS, payment platform agnostic infrastructure, globally managed venue schedules, seamless waiver check-ins and advanced group party booking management workflows ensuring the guest experience is executed consistently!
"VenueSumo is thrilled to be bringing our state-of-the-art venue management solutions to North American businesses and there's no better place to do it than IAAPA 2023." said Founder & Head of Growth Brett Melville.
"Our software is designed to meet the needs of venues, providing them with the tools they need to optimize their operations, save time and most importantly deliver incredible experiences to their guests."
Source:
https://venuesumo.com/
About VenueSumo
With a dedicated team in Australia, VenueSumo has spent hundreds of hours speaking to venue owners to help them overcome the biggest bottlenecks in their operations to develop a robust venue management platform that will genuinely help owners drive automation, efficiency, cost savings and profit growth!
Media Contact
Brett Melville, VenueSumo, +61 1800 431 500, [email protected]
SOURCE VenueSumo
