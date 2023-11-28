Venus Williams to Speak at ATD's 2024 International Conference & EXPO

At ATD24, Williams will share her journey to the top of her game, and how she has become an inspirational leader both on and off the court. Post this

Williams has parlayed her fine-tuned business acumen with her healthy competitive spirit into two successful design ventures, and multiple businesses across industries. She founded V Starr, a full-service commercial and residential design firm, her fashion-forward lifestyle brand, EleVen by Venus Williams, and plant-based protein company, Happy Viking. Williams also holds Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Indiana University East and an Associate of Science in Fashion Design from The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.

At ATD24, Williams will share her journey to the top of her game, and how she has become an inspirational leader both on and off the court. As an athlete and entrepreneur, Venus has overcome barriers through resilience, focus, and innovation, built her brand, and continues to give back.

The ATD International Conference & EXPO is the largest and best attended event for the talent development profession. The 2024 conference, which will be offered in person and virtually, provides world-class speakers, thought leadership, and unprecedented networking and collaboration opportunities.

To learn more about the conference and to register, visit atdconference.td.org. Early bird rates end January 5, 2024. Follow conference activity with #ATD24 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks and with international strategic partners.

For more information, visit td.org.

Media Contact

Paula Ketter, Association for Talent Development, 7036838100, [email protected], td.org

SOURCE Association for Talent Development