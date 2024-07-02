Vequity Secures Seed Funding to Revolutionize Business Brokerage

"We're changing the small business M&A landscape, increasing targeted buyer deal flow, making both brokers and buyers more successful." Post this

The funding will fuel the expansion of Vequity's team and product capabilities, including enhanced sourcing of strategic buyers and the creation of educational resources for all platform users.

"Common Forge Ventures collaborative co-founder approach and shared resources have been instrumental in launching Vequity," said Brandon Giles, CEO. "Together, we're changing the small business M&A landscape, increasing targeted buyer deal flow, making both brokers and buyers more successful."

"Vequity aligns perfectly with Common Forge's mission to build businesses that contribute to the Common Good of society and all stakeholders," said Tim Buttrill, President at Common Forge Ventures. "Vequity embodies this by broadening access to the transformational power of small business ownership, increasing the probability a seller successfully exits a business they built over decades, and fostering trust in an opaque space."

Vequity is a technology company revolutionizing the business brokerage industry. Its platform provides innovative tools and services to empower brokers and connect them with verified buyers, ultimately driving more successful transactions and fostering growth in the small business sector.

Common Forge Ventures is a Denver-based venture studio dedicated to incubating and launching businesses that promote human flourishing. Through entrepreneurial expertise, strategic investment, and operational support, Common Ventures builds companies that drive meaningful change and contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities.

