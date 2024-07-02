Vequity Secures Seed Funding to Revolutionize Business Brokerage

Vequity, a technology innovator in the business brokerage sector, today announced the successful closing of its seed funding round. The platform offers tools and services that streamline brokerage processes, enabling brokers to close more deals and buyers to access high-quality deal flow. Vequity Verification and buyer scoring has proven instrumental for brokers to focus their energies on the best qualified buyers in an increasingly noisy and rapidly growing buyer universe.
DENVER, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vequity, a technology innovator in the business brokerage sector, today announced the successful closing of its seed funding round. The investment, led by Common Forge Ventures, will propel Vequity's mission to empower business brokers and the buyers of small businesses through cutting-edge technology solutions.
Vequity's platform offers tools and services that streamline brokerage processes, enabling brokers to close more deals and buyers to access high-quality deal flow. By verifying buyer qualifications and assets, Vequity Verification, an industry-first innovation, ensures trust and transparency, which is critical to successfully close small business transactions. Vequity Verification and buyer scoring has proven instrumental for brokers to focus their energies on the best qualified buyers in an increasingly noisy and rapidly growing buyer universe.
The funding will fuel the expansion of Vequity's team and product capabilities, including enhanced sourcing of strategic buyers and the creation of educational resources for all platform users.
"Common Forge Ventures collaborative co-founder approach and shared resources have been instrumental in launching Vequity," said Brandon Giles, CEO. "Together, we're changing the small business M&A landscape, increasing targeted buyer deal flow, making both brokers and buyers more successful."
"Vequity aligns perfectly with Common Forge's mission to build businesses that contribute to the Common Good of society and all stakeholders," said Tim Buttrill, President at Common Forge Ventures. "Vequity embodies this by broadening access to the transformational power of small business ownership, increasing the probability a seller successfully exits a business they built over decades, and fostering trust in an opaque space."
About Vequity
Vequity is a technology company revolutionizing the business brokerage industry. Its platform provides innovative tools and services to empower brokers and connect them with verified buyers, ultimately driving more successful transactions and fostering growth in the small business sector.
About Common Forge Ventures
Common Forge Ventures is a Denver-based venture studio dedicated to incubating and launching businesses that promote human flourishing. Through entrepreneurial expertise, strategic investment, and operational support, Common Ventures builds companies that drive meaningful change and contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities.
