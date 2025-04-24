Ver-A-Fast Acquires Incept, Expanding Leadership in Customer Engagement

"By combining our strengths, experience, and technology, we are positioned to create a next-generation remote-first customer engagement model that prioritizes both quality and care." — Steve Lucek, CEO of Ver-A-Fast Post this

Steve Lucek, CEO of Ver-A-Fast, said, "Welcoming Incept into the Ver-A-Fast family was a natural and exciting evolution for both organizations. By combining our strengths, experience, and technology, we are positioned to create a remote-first customer engagement model that prioritizes both quality and care."

"After collaborating with the Ver-A-Fast team for the last decade, we know firsthand how aligned our missions are," said Sam Falletta, CEO of Incept and incoming Chairman of Ver-A-Fast. "This partnership builds on decades of trust, shared purpose, and a commitment to elevating every customer interaction. Together, we'll deliver even greater flexibility, innovation, and value to our clients, while honoring the people and principles that have guided Incept's journey."

Today's businesses are navigating a customer experience landscape that demands both human connection and operational flexibility. According to McKinsey, companies that lead in customer experience have achieved more than double the revenue growth of their industry peers. Through this acquisition, Ver-A-Fast and Incept are uniquely positioned to deliver experience-led growth for their clients through Ver-A-Fast's scalable, remote-first operational model, coupled with Incept's strategic conversational marketing expertise. Together, the organizations will help clients achieve higher engagement, loyalty, and real business outcomes, boosting customer satisfaction and driving sustainable growth.

To execute the shared mission and accelerate growth, Incept President Darren Hudach will continue in his role, overseeing day-to-day operations and spearheading the introduction of new, technology-enabled solutions to drive innovation in customer engagement. "We're excited about the capabilities of our unified teams and the potential we can unlock together, and I'm thrilled to lead this next chapter," said Hudach.

Over the coming months, both teams will work closely to align systems, culture, and service delivery under the Ver-A-Fast name—ensuring a seamless transition for clients while strengthening the people-powered quality that defines both organizations.

About Ver-A-Fast

Founded in 1975, Ver-A-Fast is a family-owned pioneer in remote agent contact center solutions. Specializing in customer verification, retention, and acquisition, Ver-A-Fast delivers scalable, conversation-first strategies for industries including financial services, healthcare, publishing, non-profit, insurance, and utilities. Known for its flexibility, quality, and long-standing client relationships, Ver-A-Fast continues to lead the way in high-performance, remote-first customer engagement.

About Incept

Incept is a customer experience (CX) solutions company committed to bringing true conversational marketing back to customer interactions. We specialize in strategic conversations across phone, text, chat, and digital marketing that drive real business results — helping organizations improve outcomes, accelerate growth, and strengthen their brands. With over 30 years of experience, Incept's expert teams deliver empathetic, efficient engagement that deepens relationships and boosts customer retention. The Incept Health division proudly partners with some of the nation's largest blood banks to create meaningful donor experiences rooted in care, trust, and loyalty.

