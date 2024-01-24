Veracity Industrial Networks releases first-of-its-kind combination virtual switch and OT-SDN Controller running on a single device

"The industry has been waiting for the next major innovation and OT-SDN is exactly that," said Jim Crowley, CEO of Veracity Industrial Networks. Post this

"Veracity Industrial Networks continues to expand the reach of OT-SDN with this unique solution," said Jim Crowley, CEO of Veracity Industrial Networks. "OT Networks have been running on the same technology for 20+ years and the industry has been waiting for the next major innovation." Crowley adds, "OT-SDN will change the fundamental approach to secure network management."

The latest innovation from Veracity Industrial Networks allows users to choose the OT-SDN technical solution that is optimal for their needs. For the first time, teams can leverage already installed SDN-compliant switches, like the Cisco 9300/9400, or select the new OT Network Security Appliance.

This product expansion enhances the Veracity OT Network Management Platform, which is made up of two core solutions:

Veracity OT Network Controller is a proven software solution that streamlines industrial network management and micro-segmentation using OT-SDN.

Veracity OT Network Security Appliance is a hardened solution that embeds a virtual switch and the Veracity OT Network Controller software inside a 7-port industrial switch.

The Veracity OT Network Security Appliance is now available for order from Veracity Industrial Networks or through system integrator partners.

