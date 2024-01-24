Veracity Industrial Networks releases first-of-its-kind combination virtual switch and OT-SDN Controller running on a single device

Veracity Industrial Networks is expanding the capabilities of Ethernet by bringing OT-SDN to the industrial space with the introduction of the OT Network Security Appliance. This first-of-its-kind device combines software defined networking (SDN) benefits with a virtual switch on a hardened security appliance.
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veracity Industrial Networks, a leading cybersecurity developer of OT network control solutions for industrial control system (ICS) networks, announced today the release of the Veracity OT Network Security Appliance. This first-of-its-kind device combines software defined networking (SDN) benefits with a virtual switch on a hardened security appliance.
Industrial networks can now benefit from a streamlined solution that allows OT teams to centrally manage all connected devices and implement critical cyber security features, like micro-segmentation and resiliency. The Veracity OT Network Security Appliance reduces the complexity commonly associated with enhancing industrial networks by integrating OT-SDN functionality with a virtual switch on an appliance suited for OT environments. Unlike any product on the market today, this exclusive feature set and form factor make secure network management achievable for legacy and new devices.
"Veracity Industrial Networks continues to expand the reach of OT-SDN with this unique solution," said Jim Crowley, CEO of Veracity Industrial Networks. "OT Networks have been running on the same technology for 20+ years and the industry has been waiting for the next major innovation." Crowley adds, "OT-SDN will change the fundamental approach to secure network management."
The latest innovation from Veracity Industrial Networks allows users to choose the OT-SDN technical solution that is optimal for their needs. For the first time, teams can leverage already installed SDN-compliant switches, like the Cisco 9300/9400, or select the new OT Network Security Appliance.
This product expansion enhances the Veracity OT Network Management Platform, which is made up of two core solutions:
- Veracity OT Network Controller is a proven software solution that streamlines industrial network management and micro-segmentation using OT-SDN.
- Veracity OT Network Security Appliance is a hardened solution that embeds a virtual switch and the Veracity OT Network Controller software inside a 7-port industrial switch.
The Veracity OT Network Security Appliance is now available for order from Veracity Industrial Networks or through system integrator partners.
About Veracity Industrial Networks
Veracity Industrial Networks delivers a resilient and secure approach to OT network management. Optimized for the ICS environment, Veracity's solution ensures inherent security for endpoints while simplifying network management. From legacy devices to new systems, the Veracity OT Network Management Platform uses SDN to future-proof applications following cybersecurity best practices. For more information, visit our website at veracity.io.
