VeraData and Avalon Consulting Join Forces, Expanding the VeraData System for Nonprofit Fundraising Growth

"Avalon brings exactly the strategic rigor and client-first culture that strengthens what we've built with Faircom New York and Teal Media. Nonprofits deserve fewer disconnected tactics and more integrated, accountable partnerships." — Michael Peterman, CEO and Founder, VeraData Post this

Avalon joins VeraData as a partner agency alongside Faircom New York and Teal Media. Together, the VeraData Group delivers a connected system for predictable fundraising growth:

Donor Science™ (truth): what donor behavior tells us

Creative Science (meaning): messages and experiences that earn trust and move people

Media Science (delivery): channel roles, sequencing, and disciplined optimization

For nonprofit leaders, that means fewer handoffs, tighter feedback loops, and faster learning that translates into stronger performance — from acquisition to retention to mid-level and beyond. Strategy, creative, analytics, and optimization now operate as one team, accountable to one plan.

"Our team has always believed fundraising works best when insight, creativity, and execution stay connected — and that the strongest client relationships are built on consistency, not just capability. Joining VeraData lets us bring that approach into a larger enterprise and give clients access to deeper data intelligence without sacrificing the strategy and relationships they rely on. We're not changing who we are; we're expanding what we can do together." — Allison Porter, President, Avalon Consulting

"Avalon brings exactly the strategic rigor and client-first culture that strengthens what we've built with Faircom New York and Teal Media. Nonprofits deserve fewer disconnected tactics and more integrated, accountable partnerships. Together, across Donor Science, Creative Science, and Media Science, we're building an omnichannel fundraising enterprise that is more integrated, more measurable, and more effective." — Michael Peterman, CEO and Founder, VeraData

The combined enterprise strengthens VeraData's capacity across core fundraising disciplines while preserving what clients of both organizations value most: strategy and decisions shaped by deep nonprofit fundraising experience, rigorous testing, and creative that respects the donor relationship. VeraData will continue to invest in the tools and talent that improve decision-making, including advanced modeling, segmentation, forecasting, and optimization practices built specifically for nonprofit fundraising realities.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About VeraData

VeraData is the originator of Donor Science™, pioneering the use of AI, machine learning, and behavioral data to help nonprofits acquire more donors and generate more revenue. VeraData blends Donor Science, Creative Science, and Media Science through its partner agencies Teal Media (creative and digital storytelling), Faircom New York, and Avalon Consulting (integrated fundraising strategy and donor communications). With capabilities spanning predictive analytics, creative strategy, direct mail production, digital capabilities, and data-driven optimization, VeraData equips mission-driven organizations to turn insights into impact and achieve stronger fundraising results. For more information, visit VeraData.com.

About Avalon Consulting

Since 1997, Avalon Consulting has partnered with nonprofits and campaigns, together raising millions of dollars to achieve their visions. The agency has helped small organizations grow and leading organizations reach new heights, earning awards for groundbreaking work along the way. From the beginning, Avalon has been a unique agency: woman-owned and focused on fundraising — qualities that drive its relationship-based approach to nonprofit marketing. For more information, visit avalonconsulting.net.

Media Contact

Joey Mechelle Farqué, VeraData, 1 918-373-9144, [email protected], veradata.com

SOURCE VeraData