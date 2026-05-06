VeraData Names Jeff Myland Chief Information Officer to Lead the Company's Technology Strategy

"I'm excited to join VeraData at such an important stage of growth." -Jeff Myland, Chief Information Officer of VeraData Post this

"Jeff brings practical, enterprise-level technology leadership that supports both innovation and disciplined growth," said Michael Peterman, CEO and Founder of VeraData. "As VeraData continues expanding our Donor Science platform and integrated fundraising capabilities, his experience will be critical in helping us build secure, scalable systems that serve our teams, our agency partners, and the nonprofit organizations we support."

Throughout his career, Myland has led large-scale IT operations, system integrations, and modernization initiatives across organizations, including Moore, RR Donnelley, Safeguard Business Systems, and Duplex Products. His expertise spans ERP systems, application development, infrastructure, security, and enterprise governance.

Myland is known for translating business objectives into practical technology solutions and building high-performing teams that deliver measurable results. At VeraData, his work will help align the company's technology roadmap with its long-term growth strategy and continued investment in data-driven fundraising innovation.

"I'm excited to join VeraData at such an important stage of growth," said Myland. "The opportunity to build innovative technology solutions that support fundraising success and further the missions of nonprofit organizations is incredibly meaningful. I'm looking forward to collaborating with the team and contributing to the strong culture being built here."

Outside of work, Myland enjoys following sports, especially as a Chicago Cubs fan, playing golf, and traveling with his wife in their motorhome. He is also actively involved in his local community, supporting Special Olympics and the Epilepsy Foundation.

About VeraData

VeraData is the originator of Donor Science™, pioneering the use of AI, machine learning, and behavioral data to help nonprofits acquire more donors and generate more revenue. VeraData blends Donor Science, Creative Science, and Media Science through its partner agencies, Teal Media, which specializes in creative and digital storytelling; Faircom New York; and Avalon Consulting, which specializes in integrated fundraising strategy and donor communications. With capabilities spanning predictive analytics, creative strategy, direct mail production, digital capabilities, and data-driven optimization, VeraData equips mission-driven organizations to turn insights into impact and achieve stronger fundraising results. For more information, visit VeraData.com

Media Contact

Joey Mechelle Farqué, VeraData, 1 918-373-9144, [email protected], veradata.com

SOURCE VeraData