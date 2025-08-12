VeraData Ranks No. 532 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a powerful affirmation of our mission and the clients we serve," said Michael Peterman, CEO of VeraData. "This milestone reflects the trust nonprofit organizations place in us to deliver smarter fundraising strategies and measurable impact through Donor Science™." Post this

This dual recognition—from both the Inc. 5000 and the Best Workplaces list—is especially meaningful for VeraData, which has been a pioneer in applying AI and Machine Learning to nonprofit fundraising since 2007. As the first to bring AI into the nonprofit space nearly two decades ago, VeraData has demonstrated the transformational power of predictive technology—not just in theory, but in measurable client results. While many companies are just beginning to explore AI's potential, VeraData's models have been proven in market year after year.

The Inc. 5000 provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful independent companies—those shaping the future across industries and regions. Past honorees include organizations such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, and Patagonia.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a powerful affirmation of our mission and the clients we serve," said Michael Peterman, CEO of VeraData. "This milestone reflects the trust nonprofit organizations place in us to deliver smarter fundraising strategies and measurable impact through Donor Science™."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have achieved remarkable growth despite ongoing economic headwinds, labor market shifts, and inflationary pressure. They represent the entrepreneurial spirit that drives American innovation and recovery.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it."

The 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala will be held October 22–24 in Phoenix, celebrating all honorees across the list. VeraData will be recognized alongside the other companies who are driving innovation and growth in their industries. The full list, including searchable profiles by industry, region, and ranking, is available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About VeraData

VeraData is The Donor Science Company™, pioneering the use of AI, Machine Learning, and behavioral data to help nonprofits acquire more donors and generate more revenue. With a full suite of capabilities spanning predictive analytics, creative strategy, direct mail production, and data-driven optimization, VeraData equips mission-driven organizations with the tools to turn insights into impact. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, VeraData helps nonprofits achieve stronger results through smarter fundraising strategy.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Diana Richardson, VeraData, 1 757-334-9411, [email protected], https://www.veradata.com/

SOURCE VeraData