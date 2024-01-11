VeraData Repositions as The Donor Science Company, Announces Formation of The VeraData Group

"Uniting as The VeraData Group is a natural progression, enabling us to deliver more complete and integrated solutions, perfectly aligned with our mission to turn insights into impact." - VeraData CEO, Michael Peterman Post this

VeraData CEO, Michael Peterman, said, "Our longstanding collaboration with these nonprofit service partners has been instrumental in generating superior results for our collective clients. Uniting as The VeraData Group is a natural progression, enabling us to deliver more complete and integrated solutions, perfectly aligned with our mission to turn insights into impact."

Lisa Bowman, Interim Chief Marketing Officer of VeraData, elaborated, "Appending VeraData's brand with 'The Donor Science Company' clearly articulates the true differentiator we bring with our unparalleled ability in data analytics-- empowering our nonprofit clients to secure new donors, generate more dollars, and increase financial capacity to deliver against their mission."

VeraData has launched a new website, released a brand essence video, and started a new social media communications campaign. In November, 2022 VeraData received a significant investment by Beringer Capital to position VeraData for substantial growth in servicing the thriving non-profit sector.

VeraData's vision is to significantly boost philanthropic giving as a component of GDP by leveraging Donor Science to generate nonprofit growth.

About VeraData

Headquartered in Ft. Myers, FL, VeraData is the originator of Donor Science; the discipline by which non-profits acquire donors and boost donations. They turn insights into impact, using advanced data analytics and predictive modeling powered by AI and Machine Learning. VeraData stands alone in its sector with both SOC2 and HIPPA compliance, ensuring unparalleled data safety and integrity for their clients. For more information, visit: https://www.VeraData.com/

About Beringer Capital

With offices in Toronto and New York, Beringer Capital is a private equity firm specializing in the rapidly evolving information, media, marketing, commerce, data and technology sectors. The firm uses its financial and intellectual capital to invest in middle-market companies that are strongly positioned to benefit from the accelerating trend toward digital transformation. Beringer's collaborative approach, as well as its strong record of accomplishment with add-on acquisitions, helps visionary leadership teams to deliver exceptional customer experience and achieve impressive results. For more information, visit: https://www.beringercapital.com/

Media Contact

Michael Peterman, VeraData, 1 239-204-5000, [email protected], www.VeraData.com

SOURCE VeraData