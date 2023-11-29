Veradermics Co-Founder and CEO, Reid Waldman, Named to the 2023 Forbes "30 Under 30" Healthcare List

Twenty-nine-year-old physician, healthcare entrepreneur, and an inventor of three of the company's therapeutics, recognized for advancing the development of new dermatology drugs to treat common conditions

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veradermics Inc., a clinical-stage medical dermatology company developing new therapeutics for a range of skin and hair loss conditions, today announced that Co-Founder and CEO, Reid Waldman, has been included in the 2023 Forbes "30 Under 30" Healthcare list, recognizing leading scientists and entrepreneurs developing innovative solutions that address some of healthcare's biggest challenges.

Under Waldman's leadership, Veradermics has raised nearly $40 million from leading biotechnology investors since its founding in 2019 while developing a pipeline of five first-in-class product candidates targeting highly prevalent immunologic and dermatologic conditions. Two products of which Waldman is an inventor, including an immune stimulatory microarray for warts and a non-hormonal oral therapeutic for androgenetic alopecia, are currently in clinical trials. In a significant milestone, the company recently announced the dosing of the first patient in a clinical trial for its non-hormonal oral therapeutic for pattern hair loss.

"Inclusion in the Forbes "30 Under 30" list is not only a great honor for me on a personal level, but also a tremendous validation of the work we have done at Veradermics to advance the development of new dermatological therapeutics," said Waldman. "With two of our products currently in trials and more in the pipeline, I remain excited to continue leading Veradermics forward as we strive to address common therapeutic challenges like warts, hair loss, and a variety of skin conditions."

With more than 100 publications, presentations, and peer-reviewed works to his credit, Waldman is an award-winning researcher and one of the most cited physicians in the U.S., according to Doxmity. A graduate of the prestigious 6-Year Accelerated BA/MD Program at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, he completed his Medicine Internship at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and his Dermatology Residency at the University of Connecticut. Already in Waldman's brief career, he has been awarded the Excellence in Patient Care Award from the American Academy of Dermatology, the Resident of the Year Award from DermMentors, and the Resident Research Award from the University of Connecticut.

In addition to the two therapeutics currently in trials for warts and pattern hair loss, Veradermics pipeline also includes candidates targeting alopecia areata, atopic dermatitis, and molluscum contagiosum. The company expects to advance these additional product candidates into the clinic in 2024.

About Veradermics:

Veradermics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company led by experts in dermatology, drug development, and pharmaceutical commercialization that is backed by leading investors in biotech. The company's 5-asset portfolio includes a balance of late-stage and early-stage product candidates targeting highly prevalent immunologic and dermatologic diseases. Founded by dermatologists, Veradermics leverages its front-line clinical experience to identify and advance novel drugs that address specific patient needs and solve pervasive treatment challenges in dermatology practice. Target indications include common warts, alopecia areata, molluscum contagiosum, androgenetic alopecia (pattern hair loss), and atopic dermatitis. For more information, visit http://www.veradermics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of certain words, including "believe", "may" and "will" and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of Veradermic's management about VDMN as treatment for patients with skin disease. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and Veradermics does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Reid Waldman, Veradermics, 913-787-6489, [email protected], https://www.veradermics.com

SOURCE Veradermics