Veradermics Doses First Patient in a First-in-Human Clinical Trial for VDPHL for the Treatment of Pattern Hair Loss (Androgenetic Alopecia)

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veradermics Inc., a clinical-stage medical dermatology company with a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting highly prevalent immunologic and dermatologic conditions, today announced it has commenced dosing in a First-in-Human clinical trial of VDPHL, an investigational, proprietary, non-hormonal oral treatment being developed for pattern hair loss.

Pattern hair loss, also known as androgenetic alopecia, is the most common form of hair loss in the world, impacting 50 million men and 30 million women in the U.S. alone. Existing treatments include topical minoxidil, which faces high discontinuation rates, and oral finasteride, which is only FDA-approved for men and can be associated with unwanted sexual side effects. Veradermics' VDPHL, a non-hormonal oral therapeutic, has the potential to become a preferred treatment approach for both men and women suffering from pattern hair loss.

"Veradermics is extremely excited to take a step towards addressing the pervasive therapeutic challenge associated with treating pattern hair loss," said Reid Waldman, MD, CEO of Veradermics. "VDPHL is our second proprietary product candidate advanced into clinical trials in 2023, highlighting the company's steadfast commitment in and progress towards developing treatments for common skin conditions."

In 2023, Veradermics also announced the initiation of a Phase 2 trial evaluating VDMN, an immunostimulatory dissolvable microarray patch containing Candida Antigen Extract, for the treatment of common warts. Veradermics' five-asset pipeline also includes product candidates targeting conditions including alopecia areata, atopic dermatitis, and molluscum contagiosum. The company plans to advance multiple additional product candidates into the clinic in 2024.

"The pattern hair loss treatment landscape urgently needs evidence-based solutions," added Tim Durso, MD, President of Veradermics. "An oral, non-hormonal treatment like VDPHL has the potential to dramatically change the way hair loss is treated. We are thrilled to announce the dosing of our first patient and are optimistic about the potential impact of VDPHL in this therapeutic category."

Veradermics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company led by experts in dermatology, drug development, and pharmaceutical commercialization that is backed by leading investors in biotech. The company's 5-asset portfolio includes a balance of late-stage and early-stage product candidates targeting highly prevalent immunologic and dermatologic diseases. Founded by dermatologists, Veradermics leverages its front-line clinical experience to identify and advance novel drugs that address specific patient needs and solve pervasive treatment challenges in dermatology practice. Target indications include common warts, alopecia areata, molluscum contagiosum, androgenetic alopecia (pattern hair loss), and atopic dermatitis. For more information, visit http://www.veradermics.com.

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of certain words, including "believe", "may" and "will" and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of Veradermic's management about VDMN as treatment for patients with skin disease. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and Veradermics does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

