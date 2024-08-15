Verde Financial Solutions Inc. - Announces Removal of Cameron Binion as CEO, Appoints Crystal K Morris as CEO to lead positive growth and new partnerships

Verde Financial Solutions Inc Appoints Crystal K Morris as CEO to spearhead strategic growth partnerships for cannabis payments and cannabis vending solutions. Post this

"We are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accountability within our organization," said Crystal K. Morris. "This necessary change reflects our unwavering commitment to our core principles and our ongoing efforts to build trust and transparency with our stakeholders, customers, and partners."

Verde Financial Solutions Inc remains steadfast in its mission to provide leading technology and services in the cannabis vending and cannabis payment processing solutions. We look forward to re-engaging with our valued customers and stakeholders and continuing to deliver innovative solutions.

We invite our clients and partners to contact us directly to continue doing business and to address any concerns they may have.

About Verde Financial Solutions Inc:

Verde Financial Solutions is a leading technology company which addresses the critical challenge of ensuring age and identity verification for the cannabis industry by way of vending machines. Verde has built the first fully automated vending machine specifically built to the needs of the cannabis industry. Verde has worked with IDScan.net to integrate top-notch ID authentication hardware and software, which puts IDs through more than 400 AI-powered security checks capable of detecting almost 98% of fake IDs. This is a crucial feature for complying with legal regulations surrounding the sale of age-restricted products.

To further enhance security and accuracy, the machine uses a high-resolution webcam and proprietary anti-spoofing software. This combination helps verify that the person making the purchase matches the image on the presented ID, virtually eliminating fraudulent transactions. Anti-spoofing technology is essential to prevent fraudsters from using photos or other methods to deceive the system. The automated process not only reduces operational costs but also speeds up the transaction process, which takes less than 15 seconds. Verde offers a complete payment processing and vending solution with the ability to integrate with a variety of corporate partners.

Verde's vending software is built for integration into cannabis POS and track-and-trace software, to meet additional state-level legal and compliance requirements, all accessible through a desktop or mobile device.

