Verge Technologies and SpringUp Labs Forge Strategic Partnership to Unleash Innovation across India and Europe markets

Strategic Partnership announced between Verge Technologies and SpringUp Labs

PLANO, Texas and PUNE, India, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verge Technologies Inc, providing Intelligent IT products for the enterprise and the leader in AI based cloud convergence database management through SentientDB's ground breaking technology and SpringUp Labs, a niche IT Services company focusing on helping innovative solutions for their customers, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development and commercialization of ground-breaking solutions for India and European enterprise markets. This collaboration harnesses the combined expertise of both companies, unlocking new opportunities for growth and revolutionizing their respective markets.

Driving Innovation Across Two Continents:

Leveraging Verge's SentientDB cutting-edge technology and SpringUp's customer and entrepreneurial ecosystem: Through this partnership, Verge will gain access to SpringUp's vast network of customers, start-ups, investors, and mentors across India and Europe. Conversely, SpringUp's customers and vast ecosystem of innovators will benefit from Verge's proven track record of technological innovation and market expertise.

SentientDB is the only hybrid and convergent cloud database management platform that provides management, control and performance optimization of all the databases in the enterprise footprint, regardless of the cloud or on-premise compute environment where they are located.

With state-of-the-art AI based machine learning enabling self-managing and self-healing architecture, SentientDB monitors critical database performance attributes and then takes action to ensure optimized performance and the ability for companies to meet their global data service levels, in real time with no database downtime. SentientDB's cloud convergent platform provides the management of many cloud environments as one cloud.

Focus on key industry verticals: The partnership will initially focus on BSFI, Manufacturing and IT Services domains, where both Verge and SpringUp Labs have established strengths and see significant potential for disruption.

Joint go-to-market strategies: Verge and SpringUp Labs will actively collaborate on go-to-market strategies, leveraging their combined sales and marketing channels to reach a wider customer base across India and Europe

Jimmy Jobe, CEO of Verge Technologies stated, "We want to make it easier, faster, and more efficient through our automation for the enterprise to manage and control databases in hybrid cloud environments. We provide the capability to manage within and across all cloud service providers and compute environments in real-time on a global basis. Through true AI based cloud convergent technologies (managing many cloud environments as one cloud) we enable the enterprise to meet global data service levels while optimizing database performance with zero database down-time".

About Verge Technologies: Verge builds intelligent IT products for the enterprise and empowers[JJ2] enterprise organizations to solve database management problems that arise from complex IT environments such as hybrid cloud management. SentientDB is a patented database platform-as-a-service that enables a virtual AI-based data management fabric across all service providers and compute environments in the enterprise's distributed footprint. Learn more at www.vergetech.cloud

Santosh Kotnis, Founder and CEO of SpringUp Labs comments, "We are extremely excited about this strategic partnership where we can leverage each other's strengths to offer a more comprehensive solution to customers across India and Europe. A strategic partnership between Verge and SpringUp holds immense promise for market. By capitalizing on our synergies, navigating challenges strategically, and embracing a collaborative spirit, we can revolutionize respective industries and achieve phenomenal growth.

About SpringUp Labs: SpringUp Labs, redefines the offshore development landscape through 'dedicated offshore office' model, emphasizing unparalleled transparency, fortified code and IP security, and heightened control over development and support operations. Founded by offshore industry veterans, SpringUp Labs sets itself apart by being a trusted advisor and most transparent partner – giving their clients the access to build their own offshore teams aligning with their vision, culture, and requirements. Which enables customers to scale their technology innovation and drive operational & financial efficiency. For more details, please visit www.springuplabs.com

