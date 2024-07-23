VergeSense Announces Integration with Microsoft Places: Enhanced Tools for Workplace Optimization and Efficiency

VergeSense is proud to announce an integration with Microsoft Places to provide customers with enhanced workplace optimization tools to maximize space and workplace efficiency.
SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VergeSense, the leader in occupancy intelligence, is proud to announce an integration with Microsoft Places to provide customers with enhanced workplace optimization tools to maximize space and workplace efficiency. Microsoft Places is an AI-powered app that enables seamless coordination for employees, modernizes ease of in-office connection and experiences, and empowers teams to optimize their spaces and maximize their ROI.
This collaboration brings together real-time space usage data from the VergeSense Occupancy Intelligence Platform with the AI-powered connected workplace abilities of Microsoft Places, delivering opportunities to optimize office spaces and increase space availability for employees.
"In today's dynamic work environment where understanding space utilization is crucial, leaders are constantly seeking better data to inform their portfolio and design decisions," said Dan Ryan, CEO & Co-founder of VergeSense. "This integration helps teams and employees reimagine the flexibility of the connected workplace."
By combining planned space usage data from Microsoft Places with usage data captured by VergeSense, leaders can gain a clear view of how spaces are actually being used versus how they were intended to be used. These workplace analytics insights leverage comprehensive data from Places and VergeSense, allowing workplace leaders to make more impactful space optimization decisions. In addition, the integration empowers teams to take advantage of VergeSense's Space Usage Timeline and Usage Maps for a granular look at space usage, and to identify opportunities for efficiencies or repurposing underutilized spaces.
"We're excited to collaborate with VergeSense to bring their expertise in occupancy intelligence to the work we're doing with Microsoft Places in order to improve the digital and physical spaces of our customers," said Kerry Perez Heffernan, Director, Workplace applications at Microsoft. "We believe true flexibility is obtained by creating a connected workplace--bringing together software, hardware, and people to improve productivity, enhance connection with colleagues, and enable better decision making with insights."
This integration follows the launch of Workplace Assistant, a solution designed to transform how real estate and workplace leaders manage and optimize their spaces. Workplace Assistant is powered by generative AI, with enterprise-grade security and privacy.
Visit VergeSense to learn more about the integration with Microsoft Places.
About VergeSense
VergeSense is the leading Occupancy Intelligence Platform trusted by global enterprises to guide workplace decisions that optimize spaces, reduce costs, ensure sustainability, and improve employee experience. Through AI-powered recommendations to make decisions that build the foundation for flexible workspaces of the future, businesses leverage VergeSense to evaluate their portfolios, increase space availability, improve space design, conduct neighborhood planning, and automate office operations. Over 200 enterprise customers like Cisco, Autodesk, and BP partner with VergeSense to optimize over 110 million square feet of real estate across 50 countries. For more information, visit www.vergesense.com.
Media Contact
Liz Smeds, JODER Communications (On Behalf of VergeSense), 1 7034449494, [email protected], https://www.vergesense.com/
SOURCE VergeSense
Share this article