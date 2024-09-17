VergeSense Expands Platform to Unify and Analyze all Occupancy Data Sources

"We've recognized that the true power of occupancy intelligence is about more than just data and analytics from sensors—it's about the decisions you can make with that information," said Dan Ryan, VergeSense Co-founder and CEO. Post this

"We've recognized that the true power of occupancy intelligence is about more than just data and analytics from sensors—it's about the decisions you can make with that information," said Dan Ryan, VergeSense Co-founder and CEO. "Today, by enabling our customers to unify and analyze data from their existing building systems in a single platform, every workplace leader around the world will have the decision-making power of occupancy intelligence. This is a game changer for supporting diverse ways of working, enhancing employee experiences through thoughtful design, and to better align operations with sustainability goals."

Unified Occupancy Data Analysis for Real Estate and Workplace Decisions

The VergeSense Occupancy Intelligence Platform unifies, analyzes, and empowers leaders to make decisions with occupancy data from sensors and existing building systems, all in a single platform. The platform can now integrate other data sources such WiFi, space booking systems, and more, alongside data from occupancy sensors. This enhancement allows companies to streamline analysis and get more information out of their existing data to make impactful real estate and workplace decisions.

Analyze Data from Existing Building Systems: Support for WiFi & Space Booking Data

With the introduction of analysis of WiFi data, VergeSense customers get more value out of their existing WiFi infrastructure by gaining deeper insights into space utilization and occupancy trends. By leveraging a single platform to analyze WiFi data alongside other occupancy data sources, real estate and workplace leaders can streamline how they make portfolio, building, or neighborhood decisions.

In addition, VergeSense customers can also analyze their space booking data within the platform, enabling them to better understand how booked spaces are actually used. This centralized, single platform approach for analysis offers valuable insights for space optimization decisions. Customers can easily compare booking data with space usage data from VergeSense area sensors to understand the effectiveness of their room booking policies.

Analyze Other Existing Building Systems Data with Workplace Assistant

For other existing building systems data such as badge data, PIR sensor data, leases, etc., leaders can leverage Workplace Assistant for AI-enabled analysis and recommendations. Customers can now upload this data directly into Workplace Assistant, and receive personalized analysis, insights, and recommendations for space optimizations in minutes. This allows them to spend less time manually analyzing data across disconnected systems, and more time experimenting, iterating, and optimizing.

Make Better, Faster Decisions with AI-Enabled Insights from Workplace Assistant

Included as part of this release are new AI-enabled Insights, powered by Workplace Assistant, which provide personalized guidance for customers on attendance, efficiency, and space shortage trends - no matter the data source. By proactively highlighting these trends, customers can quickly capitalize on optimization opportunities, eliminate manual data analysis, and make better, faster decisions.

About VergeSense

VergeSense provides workplace leaders with the Occupancy Intelligence Platform that unifies and analyzes data from occupancy sensors and existing building systems. Through advanced analytics insights and AI-powered recommendations, organizations can confidently make data-driven decisions to optimize spaces, reduce costs, achieve sustainability goals, and enhance employee experience. More than 200 global companies across 50+ countries, including Cisco, Autodesk, and BP, align their teams around a single platform for workplace decisions to build the foundation for flexible workplaces of the future. For more information, visit www.vergesense.com.

