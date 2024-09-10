VergeSense Hosts 4th Occupancy Intelligence Summit Showcasing Customer Strategies and Best Practices

"VergeSense customers are at the forefront of shaping the future of work, and The Occupancy Intelligence Summit continues to be the industry's premier community event for workplace leaders together to learn from one another," said Dan Ryan, CEO & Co-founder of VergeSense. Post this

"VergeSense customers are at the forefront of shaping the future of work, and The Occupancy Intelligence Summit continues to be the industry's premier community event for workplace leaders together to learn from one another," said Dan Ryan, CEO & Co-founder of VergeSense. "This Summit is about sharing ideas, strategies, and stories as we embark on a new era of occupancy intelligence—together."

Register here for the 4th Occupancy Intelligence Summit and learn from a community of workplace professionals and VergeSense leaders about tested strategies, including:

● Navigating the New Workplace: Building an Employee Centric Strategy in a Remote-First Workplace

As global companies evolve their flexible workplace strategies, leaders are evaluating and redefining the purpose of the office. The Head of Global Real Estate at a Fortune 500 Tech Company shares his insights on how to create spaces that support an event-based, remote-first approach designed to enhance employee experience.

● Achieving Space Efficiency: A Playbook for Optimizing Office & Lab Spaces with Data

Supporting a complex space mix requires a comprehensive data approach. The Systems Lead for Workplace Digital Insights at a biopharma company that was recently ranked as a top three workplace in the industry shares how his team leverages historical occupancy trends to make impactful, data-driven decisions about space planning, seat-sharing ratios, lab equipment purchases, and space design projects.

● Uncovering Occupancy Intelligence with Workplace Experts: A Live Q&A Panel

Join VergeSense's Strategic Advisory Services Team—Izzy Cannell and Brad Golden—along with workplace leaders for a live Q&A panel. This interactive session will uncover what workplace leaders really think about today's hot trends and challenges, including workplace flexibility, neighborhood planning, and capacity, and more.

Register here for the 4th Occupancy Intelligence Summit.

About VergeSense

VergeSense is the leading Occupancy Intelligence Platform trusted by global enterprises to guide workplace decisions that optimize spaces, reduce costs, ensure sustainability, and improve employee experience. Through AI-powered recommendations to make decisions that build the foundation for flexible workspaces of the future, businesses leverage VergeSense to evaluate their portfolios, increase space availability, improve space design, conduct neighborhood planning, and automate office operations. Over 200 enterprise customers like Cisco, Autodesk, and BP partner with VergeSense to optimize over 110 million square feet of real estate across 50 countries. For more information, visit www.vergesense.com.

Media Contact

Liz Smeds, JODER Communications (On Behalf of VergeSense), 1 7034449494, [email protected], www.vergesense.com

SOURCE JODER Communications (On Behalf of VergeSense)