VergeSense Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Workplace Assistant

Collecting accurate occupancy data, analyzing trends, and identifying insights so organizations can make impactful decisions can be a lengthy and complex process. Traditionally, this process has been mired in manual data analysis and reporting to reach actionable recommendations, often causing delays in decision-making and missed opportunities for optimization.

The solution, available to new and existing customers, is an intuitive natural language interface. Users can ask questions and Workplace Assistant quickly analyzes their data, finds answers, and recommends the most effective course of action. Workplace Assistant can be used to make decisions related to portfolio evaluation, space availability, neighborhood planning, space design, or dynamic operations.

"In today's ever-evolving office environments, we believe it's more important than ever for real estate and workplace leaders to have control, and they need a more efficient approach for making impactful space optimization decisions," said Kanav Dhir, VP of Product & Marketing at VergeSense. "Workplace Assistant disrupts the complex process of data analysis by empowering leaders with actionable insights, and customized recommendations. Workplace Assistant represents a significant leap forward in our mission to revolutionize workplace management."

Introducing Workplace Assistant

Workplace Assistant transcends traditional analytics by offering personalized recommendations for space optimization decisions. By harnessing generative AI, Workplace Assistant analyzes occupancy data to identify patterns and suggest strategies for enhancing workspace efficiency.

Not only does this allow leaders to capitalize on optimization opportunities faster, they gain unfettered access to the power of a real estate, workplace experience, or occupancy experience analyst at their fingertips.

Features of Workplace Assistance include:

An algorithm custom-trained for workplace and space optimization decisions, which produces recommendations customers can trust.

Quick results, generating recommendations in a matter of minutes compared to weeks of calls, meetings, and analytic discussions.

Enterprise-grade privacy and security, ensuring customer data remains protected.

About VergeSense

VergeSense is the leading Occupancy Intelligence Platform trusted by global enterprises to guide workplace decisions that optimize spaces, reduce costs, ensure sustainability, and improve employee experience. Through AI-powered recommendations to make decisions that build the foundation for flexible workspaces of the future, businesses leverage VergeSense to evaluate their portfolios, increase space availability, improve space design, conduct neighborhood planning, and automate office operations. Over 200 enterprise customers like Cisco, Autodesk, and BP partner with VergeSense to optimize over 110 million square feet of real estate across 50 countries. For more information, visit www.vergesense.com.

