Veridian Expands Services Into First Community Development District with Addition of Westview North CDD

"CDDs require strong operational controls, disciplined financial administration, and a management partner that understands how to navigate local government, infrastructure, governance, and public accountability." Post this

"Expanding into Community Development Districts is a natural evolution of Veridian's services," said Yani Lopez Castillo, Chief Executive Officer of Veridian. "CDDs require strong operational controls, disciplined financial administration, and a management partner that understands how to navigate infrastructure, governance, local government and public accountability. Westview North CDD is an important addition to our portfolio, and we are proud to support the district as we build this capability."

"Westview has already been an important part of our growth story on the HOA side," Lopez Castillo added. "Adding Westview North CDD deepens our presence in the community and extends our services into a new type of client relationship that aligns with our long-term strategy."

Veridian's expansion into CDDs responds to demand for management partners that can bridge day-to-day community operations with more complex district and HOA administration. As the company continues to scale, it expects district services to become an increasingly significant part of its broader Florida operations.

About Veridian

Veridian is a Miami-based vertically integrated community management company serving HOA and condominium communities across Florida. Through its full-service model, Veridian supports communities across daily operations, board execution, resident support, compliance administration, financial workflows, vendor oversight, and coordinated site services. Veridian's approach combines vetted vendors and in-house teams across multiple service lines, creating a more streamlined and accountable operating framework for boards, residents, and the communities they serve.

Leveraging operational expertise and technology, Veridian delivers proven solutions through a service-first philosophy. Residents benefit from 24/7 support, tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology designed around the specific needs of each community. Its vertically integrated platform includes specialized support through Veridian Landscaping, Veridian Safety, Veridian Insurance, and its proprietary vHQ Portal.

Boards and developers select Veridian to help realize their vision, strengthen community operations, and drive meaningful outcomes for the residents they serve.

Media Contact

Sebastian Martinez, Veridian, 1 (305) 315-8119, [email protected], www.veridianhq.com

SOURCE Veridian