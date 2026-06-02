Veridian Expands South Florida Portfolio with Addition of Cedar Pointe by Lennar

Full-service community management partner to support operations, financial execution, and resident experience as Homestead community prepares for its next chapter
MIAMI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veridian, a Miami-based vertically integrated community management company, announced that Cedar Pointe has joined its growing South Florida portfolio. Through its full-service model, Veridian will support the community across daily operations, board execution, resident support, compliance administration, financial workflows, vendor oversight, and coordinated site services. Veridian is a modern, vertically integrated HOA and condo management partner with in-house teams across multiple service lines.
Developed by Lennar, Cedar Pointe is a 345-unit master-planned community in Homestead with a mix of villas, townhomes and single-family homes, built around a clubhouse-centered amenity package that includes a swimming pool, fitness center, and tot lot, with convenient access to shopping, dining, and recreation across South Florida.
"Moments of transition require more than routine management — they require operational discipline, financial visibility, and a partner who can help a board navigate change with structure and accountability."
"We are excited to welcome Cedar Pointe to Veridian at a critical juncture for the community as it begins to explore its clubhouse acquisition," said Yani Lopez Castillo, Chief Executive Officer of Veridian. "Moments like this require more than routine management. They require operational discipline, strong financial visibility, and a partner capable of helping the board navigate transition with structure, responsiveness, and accountability. We are proud to support Cedar Pointe through this next chapter."
"The Board was looking for a partner that could bring structure and consistency as we plan for what's ahead," said Tarmi Hung, President of the Board at Cedar Pointe. "We believe Veridian is well positioned to support the community as it moves forward."
Veridian's model is designed to replace fragmented management with a single operating framework — bringing operations, staffing, finance, communication, maintenance, and integrated service delivery into one accountable platform, alongside in-house teams across multiple service lines such as management, landscaping and security. The approach is built for communities in periods of transition, turnover, or amenity-related change.
About Veridian
Veridian is a Miami-based vertically integrated community management company serving HOA and condominium communities across Florida. Through its full-service model, the company supports communities across daily operations, board execution, resident support, compliance administration, financial workflows, vendor oversight, and coordinated site services. Veridian's approach combines vetted vendors and in-house teams across multiple service lines, creating a more streamlined and accountable operating framework for boards, residents, and the communities they serve.
Leveraging operational expertise and technology, Veridian delivers proven solutions through a service-first philosophy. Residents benefit from 24/7 customer care, tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology designed around the specific needs of each community. Its vertically integrated platform includes specialized support through Veridian Landscaping, Veridian Safety, Veridian Insurance, and its proprietary vHQ Portal.
Boards and developers select Veridian to help realize their vision, strengthen community operations, and drive meaningful outcomes for the residents they serve.
Media Contact
Sebastian Martinez, Veridian, 1 305-315-8119, [email protected], www.veridianhq.com
SOURCE Veridian
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