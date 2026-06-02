Veridian Expands South Florida Portfolio with Addition of Cedar Pointe by Lennar

"Moments like this require more than routine management. They require operational discipline, strong financial visibility, and a partner capable of helping the board navigate transition with structure, responsiveness, and accountability." Post this

"Moments of transition require more than routine management — they require operational discipline, financial visibility, and a partner who can help a board navigate change with structure and accountability."

"We are excited to welcome Cedar Pointe to Veridian at a critical juncture for the community as it begins to explore its clubhouse acquisition," said Yani Lopez Castillo, Chief Executive Officer of Veridian. "Moments like this require more than routine management. They require operational discipline, strong financial visibility, and a partner capable of helping the board navigate transition with structure, responsiveness, and accountability. We are proud to support Cedar Pointe through this next chapter."

"The Board was looking for a partner that could bring structure and consistency as we plan for what's ahead," said Tarmi Hung, President of the Board at Cedar Pointe. "We believe Veridian is well positioned to support the community as it moves forward."

Veridian's model is designed to replace fragmented management with a single operating framework — bringing operations, staffing, finance, communication, maintenance, and integrated service delivery into one accountable platform, alongside in-house teams across multiple service lines such as management, landscaping and security. The approach is built for communities in periods of transition, turnover, or amenity-related change.

About Veridian

Veridian is a Miami-based vertically integrated community management company serving HOA and condominium communities across Florida. Through its full-service model, the company supports communities across daily operations, board execution, resident support, compliance administration, financial workflows, vendor oversight, and coordinated site services. Veridian's approach combines vetted vendors and in-house teams across multiple service lines, creating a more streamlined and accountable operating framework for boards, residents, and the communities they serve.

Leveraging operational expertise and technology, Veridian delivers proven solutions through a service-first philosophy. Residents benefit from 24/7 customer care, tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology designed around the specific needs of each community. Its vertically integrated platform includes specialized support through Veridian Landscaping, Veridian Safety, Veridian Insurance, and its proprietary vHQ Portal.

Boards and developers select Veridian to help realize their vision, strengthen community operations, and drive meaningful outcomes for the residents they serve.

Media Contact

Sebastian Martinez, Veridian, 1 305-315-8119, [email protected], www.veridianhq.com

SOURCE Veridian