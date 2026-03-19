Veridian Expands South Florida Portfolio with Addition of Westview by Lennar

"Our focus is disciplined execution, stronger visibility for the board, and a service model that brings operations, staffing, vendors, and resident support into one accountable platform." Post this

"Westview is exactly the kind of community we are built to support," said Yani Lopez Castillo, Chief Executive Officer of Veridian. "Our focus is disciplined execution, stronger visibility for the board, and a service model that brings operations, staffing, vendors, and resident support into one accountable platform. We are proud to welcome Westview to Veridian."

"The Board was looking for a partner that could bring structure, responsiveness, and consistency," said Casinova Henderson, Vice President of the Board at Westview. "We believe Veridian is well positioned to support the community's next chapter."

Veridian's model is designed to replace fragmented management with a single operating framework. The company emphasizes automation, staff-led execution, finance, communication, maintenance, and integrated service delivery as core parts of its platform, alongside in-house teams and vetted vendor coordination.

About Veridian

Veridian is a Miami-based vertically integrated property management company serving HOA and condominium communities across Florida. Through its full-service model, the company supports communities across daily operations, board execution, resident support, compliance administration, financial workflows, vendor oversight, and coordinated site services. Veridian's approach combines vetted vendors and in-house teams across multiple service lines, creating a more streamlined and accountable operating framework for boards, residents, and the communities they serve.

Leveraging operational expertise and technology, Veridian delivers proven solutions through a service-first philosophy. Residents benefit from 24/7 customer care, tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology designed around the specific needs of each community. Its vertically integrated platform includes specialized support through Veridian Landscaping, Veridian Safety, Veridian Insurance, and its proprietary Veridian Portal.

Boards and developers select Veridian to help realize their vision, strengthen community operations, and drive meaningful outcomes for the residents they serve.

Media Contact

Sebastian Martinez, Veridian, 1 (305) 315-8119, [email protected], www.veridianhq.com

SOURCE Veridian