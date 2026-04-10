Veridian Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Verdeja & Alvarez to Strengthen Accounting and Financial Advisory Services

As boards demand greater visibility and cleaner financial execution, this partnership positions us to continue raising the standard across the communities we serve. Post this

"At the heart of what we do are the financials," said Yani Lopez Castillo, Founder & Head of Veridian. "Partnering with Verdeja & Alvarez adds significant depth to our financial capabilities. Their experience in accounting and advisory services will help us further our commitment to financial transparency and high-quality reporting for our clients."

As part of this collaboration, Pedro Silva, CPA, of Verdeja & Alvarez will serve in an advisory role, supporting Veridian's initiatives around financial oversight, reporting quality, and operational discipline. Silva brings more than 10 years of experience providing accounting and advisory services across homeowners associations, condominium associations, nonprofits, and other industries.

Verdeja & Alvarez specializes in providing accounting and advisory services to a diverse client base, with a strong focus on delivering practical guidance, technical expertise, and scalable financial solutions. Their involvement aligns with Veridian's operating philosophy of combining operational excellence with disciplined financial management.

"Verdeja & Alvarez brings exactly the kind of technical depth and practical discipline that strengthens our platform," Lopez Castillo added. "As boards demand greater visibility and cleaner financial execution, this partnership positions us to continue raising the standard across the communities we serve."

About Veridian

Veridian is a Miami-based vertically integrated property management company serving HOA and condominium communities across South Florida. Through its full-service model, the company supports communities across daily operations, board execution, resident support, compliance administration, financial workflows, vendor oversight, and coordinated site services.

Leveraging operational expertise and technology, Veridian delivers proven solutions through a service-first philosophy. Residents benefit from 24/7 customer care, tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology designed around the specific needs of each community. Its vertically integrated platform includes specialized support through Veridian Landscaping, Veridian Safety, Veridian Insurance, and its proprietary Veridian Dashboard.

Boards and developers select Veridian to help realize their vision, strengthen community operations, and drive meaningful outcomes for the residents they serve.

About Verdeja & Alvarez

Founded in 1971, Verdeja & Alvarez, LLP is one of the largest local accounting firms in South Florida. The firm has been recognized by the South Florida Business Journal as one of the Top 25 firms in South Florida and by Hispanic Magazine as one of the top 500 Hispanic companies in the United States. Verdeja & Alvarez is composed of 7 partners and principals and approximately 45 employees, and provides professional services to more than 2,000 national and international organizations.

The firm offers accounting, audit, and tax services across a broad range of sectors, with particular depth in not-for-profit organizations, education, healthcare, pension plans, real estate, and other for-profit and nonprofit enterprises. Its audit department serves more than 150 not-for-profit organizations and over 100 schools across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe Counties, including charter and private schools.

Media Contact

Sebastian Martinez, Veridian, 1 (305) 315-8119, [email protected], www.veridianhq.com

Pedro Silva, CPA, Verdeja & Alvarez, LLP, 1 (305) 446-3177, [email protected], www.va-cpa.com

SOURCE Veridan