Veridian Launches Luminara, a Women's Midlife Wellness Platform Focused on Perimenopause Education, Menopause Support, Hormone Health, and Healthy Aging Solutions

"What became clear is how often women are navigating perimenopause without clear guidance or support. Luminara is being built to change that by creating a trusted, modern platform that brings clarity, credibility, and meaningful solutions to an underserved space," Post this

Founded by Jennifer Gelles, a business owner with more than two decades of experience building trusted client relationships and advising women through major life transitions including midlife wellness changes, menopause related challenges, and long term health planning, and Rania Chami, a Board Certified Holistic Nutrition and Life Coach specializing in women's hormone health, perimenopause support strategies, Mediterranean lifestyle nutrition, and stress resilience, Luminara combines practical experience with wellness expertise to better serve women navigating midlife health transitions.

"After more than two decades working closely with clients, I've had a unique window into the conversations women are having, especially during this stage of life," said Jennifer Gelles, Founder of Luminara. "What became clear is how often they're navigating perimenopause without clear guidance or support. Luminara is being built to change that by creating a trusted, modern platform that brings clarity, credibility, and meaningful solutions to an underserved space."

"Perimenopause and menopause impact millions of women, yet the support available hasn't kept pace," said Rania Chami, Founder of Luminara. "We're focused on closing that gap by making information more accessible and developing solutions that reflect the realities of this stage of life."

As a spin-out initiative from Veridian, Luminara represents a strategic investment in long-term innovation across women's midlife health. Veridian was founded by technology executive Alfred Miranda and product design and brand strategist Christopher Clarke to build companies at the intersection of digital infrastructure, consumer wellness platforms, and emerging regulated markets.

The platform will begin with education, community engagement, and expert-informed programming, followed by the exploration of natural wellness solutions designed specifically to support women through perimenopause, menopause, and healthy aging.

Luminara's education-first approach positions the platform as a trusted resource for women navigating perimenopause symptoms, menopause transition support, hormone health questions, sleep disruption, metabolism changes, and stress-related midlife shifts.

The company's approach centers on three priorities:

providing reliable information about perimenopause, menopause, hormone health, and midlife wellness

supporting women with practical wellness guidance grounded in real experience and science-informed strategies for sleep, metabolism, stress resilience, and energy

developing future natural wellness solutions aligned with the needs of women ages 35 to 55, navigating hormone transition and menopause support

Luminara will collaborate with healthcare organizations, wellness educators, clinicians, and community partners to support speaking engagements, workshops, and educational programming designed to expand awareness around perimenopause, menopause, women's hormone health, longevity, and thriving through midlife.

Industry research estimates the global menopause wellness market is projected to exceed $24 billion by 2030, reflecting rising awareness and increased demand for menopause education, hormone health guidance, and natural support options tailored to women ages 35 to 65.

"Luminara reflects Veridian's commitment to supporting founders building trusted platforms in areas where women have historically been underserved," said Alfred Miranda, Co-Founder of Veridian and a technology executive focused on building digital platforms supporting emerging consumer wellness markets. "Jennifer and Rania are creating an important foundation for education, community engagement, and future innovation in midlife women's health."

Jennifer Gelles and Rania Chami are available to speak with the media regarding perimenopause awareness, menopause education, hormone health transitions, midlife wellness strategies, and the growing need for trusted support resources for women ages 35 to 65.

The company expects to announce its first educational programming initiatives and strategic partnerships later this year. Media interviews, expert commentary requests, and partnership inquiries are welcome.

For more information, visit www.luminarawellnessgroup.com

About Luminara

Luminara is a women's midlife wellness platform focused on perimenopause education, menopause support, hormone health guidance, healthy aging and menopause wellness strategies, and natural wellness solutions for women ages 35 to 65. Founded by Jennifer Gelles and Rania Chami and developed with support from Veridian, the company is dedicated to improving access to reliable information and building future wellness innovations designed specifically for women navigating midlife transitions.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or speaking engagements:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jennifer Gelles, Luminara, 1 (562) 448-2565, [email protected], http://luminarawellnessgroup.com/

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SOURCE Luminara