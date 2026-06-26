Veridian Moves Headquarters to Doral to Support Continued Growth

"It reflects the organization we are building — one that is structured for scale, focused on accountability, and committed to delivering a higher standard of support to boards and residents." Post this

"Our move to Doral represents an important milestone for Veridian," said Yani Lopez Castillo, Chief Executive Officer of Veridian. "As we continue to grow, this new headquarters gives us the space, infrastructure, and central positioning to better support our teams, our clients, and the communities we serve. It is a strategic investment in the next chapter of the company."

Located in the heart of Doral, the new headquarters is expected to strengthen Veridian's operating capacity as the company continues expanding its portfolio and broadening its integrated service model across South Florida.

Veridian's model is designed to bring together daily operations, board execution, resident support, compliance administration, financial workflows, vendor oversight, and coordinated site services under one accountable framework. The Doral headquarters will support that model by creating a stronger centralized base for execution, oversight, and growth.

"The establishment of our new headquarters is about more than office space," Lopez Castillo added. "It reflects the organization we are building — one that is structured for scale, focused on accountability, and committed to delivering a higher standard of support to boards and residents."

About Veridian

Veridian is a Miami-based vertically integrated community management company serving HOA and condominium communities across Florida. Through its full-service model, the company supports communities across daily operations, board execution, resident support, compliance administration, financial workflows, vendor oversight, and coordinated site services. Veridian's approach combines vetted vendors and in-house teams across multiple service lines, creating a more streamlined and accountable operating framework for boards, residents, and the communities they serve.

Leveraging operational expertise and technology, Veridian delivers proven solutions through a service-first philosophy. Residents benefit from 24/7 customer care, tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology designed around the specific needs of each community. Its vertically integrated platform includes specialized support through Veridian Management, Veridian Landscaping, Veridian Safety, Veridian Insurance, and its proprietary vHQ Portal.

Boards and developers select Veridian to help realize their vision, strengthen community operations, and drive meaningful outcomes for the residents they serve.

Media Contact

Sebastian Martinez, Veridian, 1 (305) 315-8119, [email protected], www.veridianhq.com

SOURCE Veridian